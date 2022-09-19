We're set for a record hot day today, then we'll get into the latest on Invest 98-L. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s over Southeast Louisiana this afternoon which should break the existing record of 95 set in 1997 for New Orleans. A weak front will bring highs down a few degrees over the weekend, but it's going to stay well above the average high this time of the year, 87. I can't completely rule out an isolated shower this evening with the weak front, and maybe another isolated shower or two over our most southern portions of our southern parishes on Friday. But most of us will stay hot and dry. It's the next fall front coming through Sunday night that could spark up a few more widely scattered showers and possible thunderstorms as some cooler and drier fall air spills into the region on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will drop into the mid 80s with lows over the North Shore in the 50s and into the 60s over the South Shore. But it's the significant drop in the humidity that will be most noticed.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO