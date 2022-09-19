ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Record heat to break, still tracking Invest 98-L

We're set for a record hot day today, then we'll get into the latest on Invest 98-L. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s over Southeast Louisiana this afternoon which should break the existing record of 95 set in 1997 for New Orleans. A weak front will bring highs down a few degrees over the weekend, but it's going to stay well above the average high this time of the year, 87. I can't completely rule out an isolated shower this evening with the weak front, and maybe another isolated shower or two over our most southern portions of our southern parishes on Friday. But most of us will stay hot and dry. It's the next fall front coming through Sunday night that could spark up a few more widely scattered showers and possible thunderstorms as some cooler and drier fall air spills into the region on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will drop into the mid 80s with lows over the North Shore in the 50s and into the 60s over the South Shore. But it's the significant drop in the humidity that will be most noticed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Crews ‘overshot’ Bayou St. John water levels before closing valves

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several Bayou St. John residents woke up to an unpleasant surprise Wednesday morning. Rising water levels in the bayou on Sept. 21 resulted in yards and properties alongside it flooding. “When water levels are low, FPA-East crews can either open valves to slowly let water into...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index
WDSU

'Captain America' fixes hurricane hit roofs in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans hometown hero Anthony Mackie is helping rebuild roofs in the city damaged by Hurricane Ida. Mackie is an actor famous for his roles in the Avengers movie franchise and who is taking over the Captain America role. He grew up working in the family...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDSU

St. Tammany officials locate missing boaters; one dead, one injured

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has found two missing boaters reported missing Thursday morning on Lake Pontchartrain. According to the sheriff's office, a 21-foot blue skiff with a white motor was reported overdue Thursday morning. The boat was last seen launching from the Pointe Marina...
SLIDELL, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters, dog near Slidell, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters and a dog from their capsized vessel Sunday near Slidell, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified by dispatchers from the St. Bernard Police Department that a family member of one of the boaters received a distressed text requesting the Coast Guard on Lake Borgne. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.
SLIDELL, LA
iheart.com

Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America

Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy