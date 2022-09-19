Read full article on original website
WDSU
Record heat to break, still tracking Invest 98-L
We're set for a record hot day today, then we'll get into the latest on Invest 98-L. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s over Southeast Louisiana this afternoon which should break the existing record of 95 set in 1997 for New Orleans. A weak front will bring highs down a few degrees over the weekend, but it's going to stay well above the average high this time of the year, 87. I can't completely rule out an isolated shower this evening with the weak front, and maybe another isolated shower or two over our most southern portions of our southern parishes on Friday. But most of us will stay hot and dry. It's the next fall front coming through Sunday night that could spark up a few more widely scattered showers and possible thunderstorms as some cooler and drier fall air spills into the region on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will drop into the mid 80s with lows over the North Shore in the 50s and into the 60s over the South Shore. But it's the significant drop in the humidity that will be most noticed.
fox8live.com
Crews ‘overshot’ Bayou St. John water levels before closing valves
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several Bayou St. John residents woke up to an unpleasant surprise Wednesday morning. Rising water levels in the bayou on Sept. 21 resulted in yards and properties alongside it flooding. “When water levels are low, FPA-East crews can either open valves to slowly let water into...
Bayou St. John tops its banks after too much water let in from Lake Pontchartrain
NEW ORLEANS — Wading through water and ducks Wednesday morning, New Orleans Rowing Club coach Emily Gass had to check on equipment after getting a call that water from Bayou St. John was overflowing. “It was panic. We wanted to know if the boats were OK,” Gass said. “We...
WDSU
New Orleans residents near Bayou St. John complain of rising water
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans residents living near Bayou St. John woke up to water rising near their homes Wednesday morning. Photos sent to WDSU from residents showed the bayou overtopping, with water pooling in yards around homes. Billie Mayo, a neighbor near Moss and Toulouse told WDSU,...
WDSU
Pink 'leech-looking' growths along water in JP and Orleans; experts say they come from apple snails
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There's an infestation of sorts along waterways in Louisiana. Drivers may have seen pink snail-like creatures growing along canals in Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish. It has a lot of people scratching their heads and has caused a lot of talk on social media. "I...
One dead, one injured after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
SLIDELL, La. — One man is dead and another person was hurt after a boat capsized in Lake Pontchartrain Thursday morning. Lt. Joel Cromp with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed that two people were on the boat when it capsized. "They were trawling for shrimp and...
WDSU
'Captain America' fixes hurricane hit roofs in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans hometown hero Anthony Mackie is helping rebuild roofs in the city damaged by Hurricane Ida. Mackie is an actor famous for his roles in the Avengers movie franchise and who is taking over the Captain America role. He grew up working in the family...
NOLA.com
Gayle Benson's Faubourg Brewing merges with 3 others to build regional craft beer powerhouse
Faubourg Brewing Co., the New Orleans-based brewery purchased five years ago by Tom and Gayle Benson, has merged with three other regional breweries owned by an Alabama private equity firm with the aim of building a regional craft beer powerhouse. The Benson Group and Wiregrass Equity Partners of Montgomery, Alabama,...
fox8live.com
New Orleans curbside collection contracts finalized, new garbage companies selected
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many New Orleans residents will have new garbage collection service in less than two months, but some are frustrated with the service being provided under existing contracts. Along streets in the Seventh Ward on Tuesday (Sept. 20), trash could be seen piled in front of houses.
weisradio.com
Anthony Mackie helping hometown of New Orleans ahead of hurricane season
Marvel movie star Anthony Mackie is taking to the skies — well, at least rooftop level — to help people just as his Sam Wilson did as Falcon and Captain America in the MCU. Mackie, the son of a roofer, has teamed up with roofing and waterproofing manufacturer...
NOLA.com
At $1 million+, luxury on lakefront, Mediterranean on Audubon, custom-built in Kenner
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
brproud.com
2 Louisiana restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants from Puerto Rico to Portland, Maine have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels; 'it's a great time to move'
Two years ago, Jason Richoux faced a choice to stick to his guns or make a move into the unknown. Richoux spent nearly 18 years in marketing and advertising, working for agencies and corporations along the way. He joined a Mandeville solar company as its marketing director in 2019. But...
WDSU
A beloved holiday tradition will not return to New Orleans this year.
The New Orleans Polar Express will not return this year, with event organizers citing a shortage of workers. The holiday tradition is held annually at the Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans. This is not the first time the event has been canceled. The Polar Express Train Ride did not...
WDSU
St. Tammany officials locate missing boaters; one dead, one injured
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has found two missing boaters reported missing Thursday morning on Lake Pontchartrain. According to the sheriff's office, a 21-foot blue skiff with a white motor was reported overdue Thursday morning. The boat was last seen launching from the Pointe Marina...
KTBS
New Orleans tourism officials doing damage control after negative national headlines
NEW ORLEANS - One day after Starbucks confirmed it is closing its flagship location downtown because of “security concerns,” The Wall Street Journal ran a front-page story about how New Orleans is now the murder capital of the nation, a dubious distinction the article suggested is driving some businesses from the city.
NOLA.com
Polar Express train ride will not operate in New Orleans for Christmas 2022, company says
The popular Polar Express train ride will not operate in New Orleans this year, company officials said, citing a shortage of equipment and personnel. "There are simply not enough resources available to run our trains at Union Passenger Terminal this season," officials posted last week on the company's Facebook page.
Tammany Trace Tunnel opens in Mandeville
On Wednesday, St. Tammany leaders celebrated the completion of the Tammany Trace Tunnel in the Northshore.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters, dog near Slidell, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters and a dog from their capsized vessel Sunday near Slidell, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified by dispatchers from the St. Bernard Police Department that a family member of one of the boaters received a distressed text requesting the Coast Guard on Lake Borgne. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.
iheart.com
Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America
Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
