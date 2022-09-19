Car show presents $10K donation to Fremont PD's K-9 program

FREMONT — Hundreds of classic car enthusiasts descended on Fremont Saturday for the sixth annual Cruisin' State Street Rolling Car Show.

Car owners and spectators filled parking lots along State Street and Potter Village to show off their vehicles and get a closer look at some classic cars.

Rich Farmer, the event's promoter, said 360 cars registered for the event.

But, he added, about 1,400 car owners showed up for the car show.

Car owners who wanted to show up for the event were not required to register, Farmer said.

Farmer said car owners from as far away as Indiana, Pennsylvania and Michigan turned out.

Saturday evening, Farmer presented a check for $10,000 to the Fremont Police Department's K-9 Unit program.

Farmer said the car show tries to make donations every year to different charities and community programs in Fremont.

"It's a good program for our community. It keeps drugs off the streets," Farmer said of the Fremont PD K-9 program.

Fremont Police officers gave demonstrations in the Potter Village parking lot with K-9 dogs Woody and Ace.

Mayor Danny Sanchez said it was good to see collaboration between Fremont Police, Fremont Rotary Club, the car show and community members.

Sanchez echoed Farmer's remarks that the K-9 units would help the police department keep drugs off the streets.

"It's good to have the dogs on the street," Sanchez said.

