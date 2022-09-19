ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers studying environmental health in Beaver County

By Chrissy Suttles, Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
Researchers are asking Beaver County residents to offer their thoughts on environmental health as Shell prepares to open its ethane cracker plant in Potter Township.

A team from the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Healthy Environments and Communities has launched an environmental health initiative to gather public perceptions about community health and perceived risks in Beaver County, while collecting baseline data on environmental exposures.

Home to dozens of legacy industrial sites and now the region’s first petrochemical complex, environmental health data in Beaver County is often lacking. The county has no local health department and relies heavily on the state.

Now, Beaver County residents are encouraged to participate in an online survey exploring their thoughts on community health and various environmental risks. The team is hoping to collect responses from 600 Beaver County residents 18 years and older. So far, about 100 people have responded.

The larger initiative will focus on “the global picture of environmental health in Beaver County,” CHEC director James Fabisiak said during September’s "Eyes On Shell" community meeting.

“Obviously with the (Shell plant) coming online, that’s the elephant in the room, but by no means is this particular initiative focused on that single source,” he said.

Age-adjusted mortality rates related to heart disease, chronic respiratory disease and Alzheimer's disease are already elevated 10-15% in Beaver County compared to statewide averages, Fabisiak said, and rates of lung cancer and bladder cancer are comparatively high, too.

“There are certainly environmental components that contribute to the pathogenesis of these various diseases,” he said.

The survey should take about 20 minutes to complete and responses are anonymous. Those who complete the survey will receive a $10 gift card.

To participate, email bchealth@pitt.edu for the link to enroll. Once eligibility is confirmed, residents can complete the survey via an emailed invitation.

