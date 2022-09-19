ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splash park switch: Massillon proposes relocation to Wampler Park

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
MASSILLON – The city is tweaking plans for constructing a memorial splash park.

The proposed Jake Roberson Memorial Splash Park — originally planned for Reservoir Park in northeast Massillon — now will be built on the city's southwest side at Wampler Park, 1818 Main Ave. W.

Last spring, City Council voted to nix a state funding appropriation for the effort at Reservoir Park, as the bulk of members preferred a more central location in the city and didn't want to damage the aesthetics at the park. That action precipitated a move to another park.

Wampler Park has more than adequate parking, a playground, pavilion and a restroom facility that can be redone to accommodate people with disabilities, said Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry, making the locale a prime spot to house a splash park.

"The (Wampler) site stood out because of lots and lots of parking there, while Reservoir Park would need to be renovated," said the mayor, adding that an existing park pavilion can be upgraded to complement an adjacent splash park.

"(Wampler) is a park we can take and make great improvements to," she added.

Wampler Park has 19 acres of land, and a splash park there would total about 8,000 square feet, said Steve Pedro, the city's director of Parks and Recreation. The proposed water park has yet to be designed and would require City Council approval.

The Jake Roberson Memorial Splash Park has been on the city's radar for the past few years, as more than half of the estimated $1.6 million needed for construction has been committed since 2018.

About $750,000 has been acquired through state grants, said David Maley, the city's economic development director. Meanwhile, $300,000 has been set aside via American Rescue Plan Act funding. The Roberson family has also pitched in $100,000.

As additional funding and construction plans fall in line, Maley said ground could be broken on the project next year.

Last week, the Massillon Recreation Board voted 4-1 to approve Wampler as the site for a splash park. Catazaro-Perry said the Roberson family is on board with the new location.

"All pieces seem to be fitting together," the mayor said.

City Councilman Ted Herncane, D-at large, applauded the splash park's move to Wampler Park.

"I think the splash pad is a good idea, and I'm glad we could come to a consensus on the location," said Herncane, adding that Reservoir Park was "not a good location."

Reservoir Park is more serene and conducive to walking, Herncane said, noting that a splash park didn't seem to fit well there.

Jake Roberson was 2005 graduate of Washington High School

Jake Roberson was a springboard diver who graduated in 2005 from Washington High School, earning a scholarship to Drexel University, and later landed a spot as a team diver at Sea World.

He drowned in 2017 while living in California.

The notion for a splash park came during a memorial service in the spring 2017 at the high school, when Catazaro-Perry suggested to the Roberson family that a splash park in Massillon would be a positive and long-lasting way to memorialize Jake. Sharon Roberson, his mother, and his father, Philip, agreed.

If built, the park would be available for public use and free of charge.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

