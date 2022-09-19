ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telegraph-Forum

Gazebo renovations completed just in time for September's Third Friday in Galion

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zm3n7_0i1Amybd00

Singing and dancing, a bevy of princesses helped christen Galion's newly renovated Park Square Gazebo during the September Third Friday in Galion event.

Work on the gazebo was completed just in time, said Miranda Jones, executive director of the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce — someone from Oakstone Landscape called her a little after 1 p.m. to tell her it was ready for the event, which started at 5.

"It look amazing. I'm so excited; it's not even real yet," she said.

A little after 5:30 p.m., Rapunzel and Jasmine from A Royal Princess Party led a sing-along and dance party in the gazebo. Little girls — some wearing princess gowns, some with freshly painted faces, all smiling broadly — danced along.

A performance by local acoustic musician Damien Lucio followed.

The evening also included four food trucks, 30 vendors, Crawford Park District's Animal Extravaganza and more.

Comments / 0

Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Non-Profit Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

Over a year in the making, this morning 2nd Chances Thrift Store celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting attended by numerous city officials, business leaders and store associates at 112 S Main Street in downtown Marysville. “This is a true partnership ministry where 100% of the store’s profits return...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Galion Inquirer

Galion Oktoberfest Gospel Stage Again This Year

GALION- For the second year in a row, Galion Oktoberfest Thursday entertainment platform will feature all Christian groups. But Thursday’s Gospel Music Stage co-organizers Carol Kable and Bill Seymour would rather not refer to the stage venue as “entertainment.” And those bringing the songs are not “performers” as much as minstrels, music ministers, and worship leaders.
GALION, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
FREMONT, OH
columbusunderground.com

Two University District Church Properties for Sale

Two prominent University District churches are now for sale after holding their final services earlier this year. Summit on 16th United Methodist Church (82 E. 16th St.), and Maynard Ave United Methodist Church (2350 Indianola Ave.), are both listed on real estate websites and are being marketed as potential redevelopment opportunities, concerning some neighborhood residents and historic preservation advocates who would like to see the buildings preserved.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gazebo#Dance Party#Just In Time
columbusnavigator.com

Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion

In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Seven tips for Lost Lands Music Festival in Licking County

THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — From Apashe to Zubah and about 160 bands in between, the Lost Lands music festival near Thornville is open until Sunday. About 25,000 cars from all over the country — as well as people from Australia, Great Britain, and France — will travel toward Thornville and Legend Valley, where the Licking […]
columbusunderground.com

Work Starting on Newark Development

Work is scheduled to start soon on the Landing at Newark Station, a three-building, 108-unit apartment development near downtown Newark. The apartments will fill in about two acres of the former White-Westinghouse factory site at 325 W. Main St., a property that is being redeveloped by Columbus-based Horus and Ra Development in partnership with Zero Percent. The new buildings will sit next to the Yard, an outdoor events center with volleyball courts that opened last year.
Axios Columbus

Dinner from Windward Passage tastes like home

👋 Alissa here. As someone who grew up in a Lake Erie town, there's no delicacy quite as nostalgic as a deep-fried perch dinner.Sadly, they aren't easy to find around these parts.Yes, but: Windward Passage, which celebrates 50 years in business next year, has me hooked with a meal that tastes just like home.⚓ Vibe check: Entering this old-school staple is like stepping back into an old-timey ship at sea. Oars, ropes, bells and lanterns hang on the wood-paneled walls. A large helm and the wafting scent of seafood greets you at the door.What I ate: Six big pieces of...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Humane Society of Richland County hosts Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k Oct. 8

ONTARIO -- For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall. This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend on Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company: Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k (yes that is a . in front of the 5 so only 700 steps).
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus couple’s appliance order gone wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson’s kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple. Last year, he and his wife decided to make some changes to their Columbus home. “The appliances were over 20 years old,” Johnson said. “And my wife Karen started hinting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Inventive Dublin eatery permanently closes

An inventive and fast-casual Indian eatery has closed its doors for good. Curry Up Indian Grill, which was located at 6181 Sawmill Rd., at the intersection of Sawmill Road and W. Dublin-Granville Roads, has closed. The concept closed earlier this year. It was originally opened by Vishal Patel in October...
DUBLIN, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good nice burger with some french fries on the side then you are in good luck because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Ohio where you can enjoy some nice burger just the way you like them. Once you visit these restaurants, you'll want to go back for more that's for sure.
OHIO STATE
beltmag.com

Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)

“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine

Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Paz’ for a minute, adopt him for $18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Less than a month after the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center hosted the annual Clear the Shelters event, there are still some lovable pooches waiting for their 4Ever Home. Paz has been at the shelter since late spring. This 3.5-year-old is fun-loving and ready to go. This guy is […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

How local school districts did on their Ohio School Report Card

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Education released their 2022 Ohio School Report Cards. Unlike prior years, districts and schools did not receive overall leader grades. Instead, schools receive ratings from one to five stars on five rated components and also various report-only data. “The more we understand the needs...
OHIO STATE
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
881
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy