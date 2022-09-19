ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customers can mix their own fragrance at Dove Candle Bar in Shelby

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
SHELBY ― Dove Candle Bar celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon cutting with Shelby Mayor Steve Schag and members of the Richland Area Chamber/Economic Development.

The unique store, 45 E. Main St., features 101 different aromas that can be mixed and matched by customers to create their own scents. Customers can make their own candle in a variety of sizes and prices and even create a custom label.

Owners Steve Fellows and Joe Johnson are first-time business owners.

Fellows grew up in Shelby and Johnson is from Plymouth. Both live in Shelby.

When Steve was growing up, his new shop was the site of the old Robinson's Hardware store.

Fellows said Johnson's late mother, who battled cancer, loved doves so they named the store in her honor. The friends have been making candles for years.

"It's exciting for us to share something we love to do," Fellows said. He thanked his kids for all the help and his new friends, downtown merchants, who also provided support.

While having coffee at Ivory Bean Coffee House, they talked to owner Angel Gordan and told her of their desire to open a business. Gordan inspired the friends to open a candle-making bar.

The owners said making candles is fun to do. They've made a lot of candles and pre-made candles are for sale at the shop too.

Both owners have full-time jobs outside the business. Steve works at Weiss Industries in Mansfield and Joe works at McDonald's in Ontario.

Both owners said customers can grab a coffee across the street and come over and have fun making a candle or two because they want their shop to be fun and welcoming.

"We plan on having events at our shop in the party room," he said, noting such events could include drinks from Ivory Bean or perhaps wine.

Friday, the most popular scent was the white pumpkin and amber candle. He said candle-making can be a fun family outing. The candles are made of 100% soy wax.

Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; closed Wednesdays and Sundays; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

To contact the store owners, call 567-292-9412 or 567-292-9434.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Comments / 0

