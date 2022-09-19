Effective: 2022-09-22 15:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chester; Union Thunderstorms producing very gusty winds will impact portions of Chester and eastern Union Counties through 445 PM EDT At 354 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms with very gusty winds along a line extending from 7 miles east of Union to 19 miles southwest of Chester to 12 miles northwest of Newberry. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chester, Great Falls, Fort Lawn, Lockhart, Carlisle, Richburg, Chester State Park, Blackstock, Fishing Creek Reservoir and Leeds. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO