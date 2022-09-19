Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Tennova La Follette Medical Center clinics are here for you
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The newest Tennova La Follette Medical Center rural health clinic (RHC) hosted a meet and greet on Tuesday afternoon at its Caryville clinic which sits beside I-75 at Exit 134. “Our new patient numbers are impressively growing at each of our clinics,” said Mark Cain, CEO for the Tennova La Follette Medical Center.
1450wlaf.com
Pamala Angel is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
Knoxville mom’s lease ended unexpectedly after getting letter asking her to renew
A Knoxville woman, who rents an apartment, is confused tonight after her lease was unexpectedly terminated.
wvlt.tv
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
wymt.com
One Harlan County town without water service
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Areas of Harlan County are without water Monday evening. Officials tell WYMT that the Evarts Water Plant is facing a shortage of water, which is affecting several hundred people in the area. Chief water plant official Woodrow Fields says that the recent lack of rainfall paired...
weatherboy.com
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
Man injured after falling from bucket truck in Knoxville
A man fell from a bucket truck in Knoxville according to Rural Metro Fire.
'A lot left to this mystery': TBI, Indiana authorities try to figure out who left teen victim's body on Campbell County mountain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It took decades to figure out the name of the teenager whose remains were left on a remote Campbell County mountain. With any luck, finding who did this to her will come a lot quicker. Last month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that, with the...
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures amid planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have been reaching out to the WATE newsroom with concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement […]
wymt.com
“Days like today are good days”: Governor Andy Beshear touts infrastructure funding in Southeastern Kentucky
BELL/HARLAN COS., Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made a stop in Southeastern Kentucky Tuesday afternoon, touting nearly $245,000 in funding to improve infrastructure in Bell and Harlan Counties, as well as a recommendation for improvements at Kingdom Come State Park. “Days like today are good days, and we deserve...
wymt.com
Corbin Police searching for suspect in hit and run at local hospital
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky city are asking for your help following a hit and run at a local hospital. Take a look at the pictures from the Corbin Police Department’s Facebook page below:. Officials managed to capture the images from a surveillance camera. The...
1450wlaf.com
Jennie Lee Martin, age 59 of Caryville
Jennie Lee Martin, age 59 of Caryville, TN finished her journey on September 17, 2022. Jennie fought a long courageous battle with Lyme disease. Jennie had a great love for animals, especially her past family pets, beloved cats Misty and Bubba, as well as their German Shephard, Bear. She also, fed many neighborhood animals including her family of racoons.
1450wlaf.com
Michael Frederick Lanciault, age 76, of Jacksboro
Michael Frederick Lanciault, age 76, of Jacksboro, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on the evening of Thursday, September 15, 2022. Michael was born on April 24, 1946 in Caracas, Venezuela, where his father was a surveyor for Standard Oil New Jersey. He had many unique experiences growing up in another country, which he often shared with his family. They encouraged him to write a book of all his adventures, many of which included his beloved dog, Duke. At the age of 14, he moved to Worcester, Mass. to attend Assumption Prep for high school. He then attended Tulane University for architecture but later transferred to University of Florida to pursue a degree in construction management.
1450wlaf.com
David Bales Buick-GMC is only locally owned, operated new car dealership
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There’s a new look at David Bales Buick-GMC. New, colorful lettering now graces the top front of the Bales building. David Bales Buick-GMC is Campbell County’s only locally owned and operated new car dealership. The business has been locally owned and operated by the same family since 1966.
1450wlaf.com
Leaking tanker truck forces I-75 southbound traffic to one lane
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A leaking tanker truck on I-75 has traffic down to a snail’s pace on the southbound side. The leak was called in to Central Dispatch at 9:08 this morning, and responding agencies have traffic down to one lane, the left, as the clean up continues.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. high school student charged with disorderly conduct, officials say
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Public Schools officials said a student was arrested and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. They said the female student pulled an alarm Wednesday morning which caused Harlan County High School to evacuate. Officials said the Harlan Fire Department responded to the high school.
z93country.com
Golden Alert Cancelled As Woman was Arrested in Monticello
A golden alert was issued yesterday by Kentucky State Police in Western KY for a Monticello woman who was missing. 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was located in Monticello Tuesday evening and arrested by police on a charge of contempt of court, she was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
1450wlaf.com
Harvey Floyd Sharp, Jr., age 52, of Duff
Mr. Harvey Floyd Sharp, Jr. Age 52 of Duff, Tennessee passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born December 08, 1969, in Lake City, Tennessee. Junior was preceded in death by:. Grandchildren, Henderson Twins; Father, Harvey Floyd Sharp, Sr.; Mother, Brenda Sue (Byrge) Sharp McQuinn;...
Did You Know There’s a City in Kentucky That Celebrates Honey Bun Day?
London, Kentucky is gearing up for a sweet celebration. October 8th is Honey Bun Day and will celebrate the city's rich (pun intended) history. It was 1953 that the Griffin Pie Company was founded in London, which sits in Laurel County, Kentucky. Flowers Bakery took control back in 1983 and, for the last forty years, they've been churning out honey buns, donuts and more. Here's a fun and delicious fact for you. That bakery in London is capable of producing 1.3 billion honey buns a year. And, yes! That's "billions" with a "B"!
