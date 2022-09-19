ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jellico, TN

Tennova La Follette Medical Center clinics are here for you

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The newest Tennova La Follette Medical Center rural health clinic (RHC) hosted a meet and greet on Tuesday afternoon at its Caryville clinic which sits beside I-75 at Exit 134. “Our new patient numbers are impressively growing at each of our clinics,” said Mark Cain, CEO for the Tennova La Follette Medical Center.
Pamala Angel is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
One Harlan County town without water service

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Areas of Harlan County are without water Monday evening. Officials tell WYMT that the Evarts Water Plant is facing a shortage of water, which is affecting several hundred people in the area. Chief water plant official Woodrow Fields says that the recent lack of rainfall paired...
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
Corbin Police searching for suspect in hit and run at local hospital

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky city are asking for your help following a hit and run at a local hospital. Take a look at the pictures from the Corbin Police Department’s Facebook page below:. Officials managed to capture the images from a surveillance camera. The...
Jennie Lee Martin, age 59 of Caryville

Jennie Lee Martin, age 59 of Caryville, TN finished her journey on September 17, 2022. Jennie fought a long courageous battle with Lyme disease. Jennie had a great love for animals, especially her past family pets, beloved cats Misty and Bubba, as well as their German Shephard, Bear. She also, fed many neighborhood animals including her family of racoons.
Michael Frederick Lanciault, age 76, of Jacksboro

Michael Frederick Lanciault, age 76, of Jacksboro, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on the evening of Thursday, September 15, 2022. Michael was born on April 24, 1946 in Caracas, Venezuela, where his father was a surveyor for Standard Oil New Jersey. He had many unique experiences growing up in another country, which he often shared with his family. They encouraged him to write a book of all his adventures, many of which included his beloved dog, Duke. At the age of 14, he moved to Worcester, Mass. to attend Assumption Prep for high school. He then attended Tulane University for architecture but later transferred to University of Florida to pursue a degree in construction management.
Leaking tanker truck forces I-75 southbound traffic to one lane

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A leaking tanker truck on I-75 has traffic down to a snail’s pace on the southbound side. The leak was called in to Central Dispatch at 9:08 this morning, and responding agencies have traffic down to one lane, the left, as the clean up continues.
Golden Alert Cancelled As Woman was Arrested in Monticello

A golden alert was issued yesterday by Kentucky State Police in Western KY for a Monticello woman who was missing. 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was located in Monticello Tuesday evening and arrested by police on a charge of contempt of court, she was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
Harvey Floyd Sharp, Jr., age 52, of Duff

Mr. Harvey Floyd Sharp, Jr. Age 52 of Duff, Tennessee passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born December 08, 1969, in Lake City, Tennessee. Junior was preceded in death by:. Grandchildren, Henderson Twins; Father, Harvey Floyd Sharp, Sr.; Mother, Brenda Sue (Byrge) Sharp McQuinn;...
Did You Know There’s a City in Kentucky That Celebrates Honey Bun Day?

London, Kentucky is gearing up for a sweet celebration. October 8th is Honey Bun Day and will celebrate the city's rich (pun intended) history. It was 1953 that the Griffin Pie Company was founded in London, which sits in Laurel County, Kentucky. Flowers Bakery took control back in 1983 and, for the last forty years, they've been churning out honey buns, donuts and more. Here's a fun and delicious fact for you. That bakery in London is capable of producing 1.3 billion honey buns a year. And, yes! That's "billions" with a "B"!
