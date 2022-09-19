Edward Cornell

Mickie Carolyn Boomershine, 76, died at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home. She was born January 31, 1946 in Alton the daughter of the late Thomas and Bessie Ruth (Drysdale) Ackerman. She retired from the Bethalto school district after 35 years of service. Mickie’s passion was children, whether it was helping with different local charity events, like Christmas in July and All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes or leaving snacks out for the neighborhood kids at the bus stop by her home with Inspirational quotes on them. She enjoyed attending sporting events and school functions of her grandchildren. On April 1, 1968 in Alton, she married Leroy C. Boomershine, and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2005. Surviving are three daughters, Deanna Henderson of Wood River, Melissa King (Kenneth) of Alton, Carrie Freer (Tim) of Alton, eight grandchildren, Dustin Hardesty, Ethan King, Devin Hardesty, Danielle Hardesty, Taylor Freer, Emily King, Derrick Hardesty and Lily Freer, ten great grandchildren, two brothers, Gerald Ackerman (Melody) of Eldon, MO and Donald Ackerman (Marsha) of Greenville, IL. Mickie will be missed by her very dear lifelong friends, Barb and Lou Jett. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with Reverend Steve Rice officiating. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorials may be made to Christmas in July or Boys & Girls Club of Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

