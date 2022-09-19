Edward Cornell

Read full article on original website
Cynthia A. Crabtree
Cynthia A. Crabtree passed away on September 19, 2022 in Springfield, IL. She was born July 14, 1951 in Alton, the daughter of the late Gene and Stella (Schulz) Crabtree. Upon graduation from East Alton-Wood River High School, she continued her education and graduated from Aton Memorial School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. After working in several hospitals, she ended her nursing career with the Illinois Dept. of Corrections. A lifelong animal lover, she frequently took in dogs and cats who were homeless and needed a loving home. She is survived by her brother, Jim (Korla) of Beatrice, NE; niece, Annette Crabtree and children Kayla, Hannah, Julia, Carston, and Helene Addink of Pittsburgh, PA.; aunt, Martha Beard of Tyler, TX.; Uncle and Aunt, Bill and Joan Weinzirl of St. Louis, MO.; Special Friends, Byron, Helen, Keith, and Kelly Beiermann and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, one niece, Carissa Addink and several Aunts and Uncles. Visitation will be Friday, September 23, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Glasgow Cemetery in Glasgow, IL. Father Paul Kallal will Officiate. Memorials may be made to Riverbend Humane Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Mickie Carolyn Boomershine
Mickie Carolyn Boomershine, 76, died at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home. She was born January 31, 1946 in Alton the daughter of the late Thomas and Bessie Ruth (Drysdale) Ackerman. She retired from the Bethalto school district after 35 years of service. Mickie’s passion was children, whether it was helping with different local charity events, like Christmas in July and All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes or leaving snacks out for the neighborhood kids at the bus stop by her home with Inspirational quotes on them. She enjoyed attending sporting events and school functions of her grandchildren. On April 1, 1968 in Alton, she married Leroy C. Boomershine, and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2005. Surviving are three daughters, Deanna Henderson of Wood River, Melissa King (Kenneth) of Alton, Carrie Freer (Tim) of Alton, eight grandchildren, Dustin Hardesty, Ethan King, Devin Hardesty, Danielle Hardesty, Taylor Freer, Emily King, Derrick Hardesty and Lily Freer, ten great grandchildren, two brothers, Gerald Ackerman (Melody) of Eldon, MO and Donald Ackerman (Marsha) of Greenville, IL. Mickie will be missed by her very dear lifelong friends, Barb and Lou Jett. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with Reverend Steve Rice officiating. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorials may be made to Christmas in July or Boys & Girls Club of Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Michael Carl Pickens
Michael Carl Pickens was born March 11, 1952. On September 18, 2022, Michael transitioned to eternal rest with his family by his side. Visitation service will convene Sunday September 25, 2022, 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. located at Harrison Funeral Chapel. Services entrusted to Harrison Funeral Chapel and Cremation Center of Alton, IL.
Susan "Sue" Stilts
Susan "Sue" Stilts, 58, of Jerseyville, died at 12:16 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Mother: Gail Miller Carr of Chesterfield, Illinois. Brother: David Miller of Jerseyville. Sisters: Carla Lindley of Bethalto. Stacey Wock of Jerseyville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m....
Regina “Gina” Latrease Huber
Regina “Gina” Latrease Huber, 58, of Brighton, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. On July 11, 1992, Gina married Ted Huber, Sr., in Brighton. He survives. Gina worked as a lab tester for Granite City Steel. She enjoyed music and...
Steven Lee Russell
Born June 24, 1980 in Alton, he was the son of Kathleen (Sherwood) Russell and Robert “Bob” Russell. Steve enjoyed listening to music and fishing. He loved to drive all over. He is survived by his mother and father, both of Bethalto; his children, Jena Russell, Jordan Russell,...
Lois E. Lupardus
Lois E. Lupardus, 88, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 19, 2022 at her home. She was born October 11, 1933 to the late John and Mary (Luffman) Austin in Dover, Tennessee. Lois and Homer B. Lupardus were married on December 6, 1968 and shared 36 years of marriage before his passing in 2004.
Carla Reno
JERSEYVILLE – Carla Reno, 80, died at 5:34 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her residence. Timothy Reno and his companion, Shannon Jones, of Jerseyville. 7 grandchildren: Tyler, Tiffany, Tanner, Jayden, T.J., Trevor and Tara. Private interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. A Celebration of...
Phyllis W. Hausman
Phyllis W. Hausman, 86, died at 7:55 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2002 at Jerseyville Manor. Born October 19, 1935 in Alton, she was the daughter of Frank W. and Bertie B. (Abel) Isbell. She married Bobby D. Hausman on December 21, 1954 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on June 7, 1997. Mrs. Hausman retired as an operator/clerk from Southwestern Bell after many years of service. After retiring she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, reading, listening to her vast classical music collection, sewing, furniture refinishing and cake decorating. Surviving are two daughters, Gay Hausman of Alton and Joy Hausman of Alton, four grandchildren, Andrew Elliott (Joy), Natalie Elliott, Benjamin Acker, and Daniel Acker, and two great grandchildren, Jordan Elliott and Rowan Hooper. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Timothy Acker. Funeral services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Partnersforpetsil.org. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Route 66 projects continue across SW Illinois
With the mural project wrapping up soon, the next step on the “Last 100 Miles of Route 66 in southwest Illinois” project is set to begin. Now comes the so-called construction phase, with some historical landmarks getting a facelift and some brand-new attractions coming to points along the route.
Grandpa Gang named parade marshals
The East End Improvement Association has announced the name of the Grand Marshal for this year’s Alton Halloween Parade. This year will see several marshals, as the association has chosen a civic group – the Grandpa Gang – to honor with the distinction. Parade Committee member Steve...
Rhonda J. Russell
Rhonda J. Russell, 58, of Nebo passed away September 19, 2022, at Liberty Village Nursing Home in Pittsfield, IL. She was born on May 12, 1964, to the late Harry and Mary (Means) Presley. Rhonda worked as a cook at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab for many years. She loved horses...
Grafton moves forward on expanding district
Earlier this year the old Boat Works building in Grafton was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. At around the same time, the city council began moving forward with extending the historic district to the east. The woman taking the lead on the project provided an update to those at this week’s city council meeting.
Roxana Rock & Roll Reunion partners with Dream Home Charities
The Roxana Rock & Roll Reunion features bands and musicians from around the Roxana region, and this year will be using their event to help out Dream Home Charities. When Dream Home Charities lost its ability to host its largest fundraiser – Glo Bingo - due to a scheduling conflict, Rock & Roll Reunion organizer Kenny McPeak reached out.
Apprenticeship hub gets $5.8 million grant
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Madison County and the St. Louis region workforce innovation areas a four-year,$5.8 million grant to be a part of the Apprenticeship Building America program. Madison County Employment and Training will administer the grant, which aims to register at least 750 new apprentices across the region.
Conference golf tournaments - SWC, MVC, Cahokia
BOYS golf -- The final round of the Southwestern Conference golf tournament was held Tuesday at Belk Park Golf Course. The Alton Redbirds finished 3rd in the team standings. The Edwardsville Tigers won the conference title while the O'Fallon Panthers were 2nd on the day followed by Alton, Collinsville and Belleville West.
Woman found dead along I-64 near Poplar Street Bridge
Illinois State Police are releasing more details about the death of a woman who was found dead along Interstate 64 in Illinois near downtown St. Louis early Tuesday morning. The incident caused traffic to back up for miles as police closed the westbound lanes of I-64 across the Poplar Street Bridge for about 5 hours.
Madison County Board green-lights spending for ARPA projects
The Madison County Board wrapped-up months of gathering input from municipalities and fire districts Wednesday night, by approving spending for 37 projects that qualify for American Rescue Plan Act funds. They are considered “immediate emergency appropriations,” but board member Chris Guy said a blue-ribbon panel of members and the county’s...
BeDell Center receives Rotary donation
The RiverBend East Rotary Club has made a $2,700 donation to the William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River to upgrade the school sensory room. The money has been used to purchase some larger items to create a calming environment which regulates the emotions of students with severe and profound disabilities.
Volleyball roundup - Redbirds beat Piasa Birds, Shells defeat Explorers
-0- Monday night volleyball. Alton Redbirds (9-8-1) - Alyssa Wisniewski - 9 service points. Reese Plont - 7 kills, Berlynn Clayton - 9 assists. Roxana (11-6) - CJ Ross - 19 assists, Lily Daugherty - 10 kills, Kaylyn Dixon - 10 digs, Genna Pruitt - 9 pts, Peyton Petit - 7 pts.
