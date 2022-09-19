CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Nanopharm, an Aptar Pharma company and leader in contract research and development services for orally inhaled and nasal drug products (OINDPs), today announced an exclusive collaboration with Fluidda, a leader in the field of Functional Respiratory Imaging. The companies will leverage their respective proprietary technology platforms to help accelerate U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for orally inhaled generic products (OIDPs) via the alternative bioequivalence pathway. Nanopharm was acquired by Aptar (NYSE: ATR) in 2019, as part of the company’s strategy to expand its services offerings and partner with pharmaceutical companies earlier in the drug development process. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005107/en/ Photo: Aptar and Fluidda

