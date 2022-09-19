LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There are some areas in the construction zone on the Gen. Carl Stiner Highway (Hwy 63) that pose problems if traveled into. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson was shooting some photos via Eagle I on Wednesday evening when he heard a strange noise. He turned around to look down the valley saw a car coming in the marked off lane construction crews had just milled up. “I look and see a woman “just getting it,” and I think she may have torn some of the under carriage out. She just kept on going, and she turned off onto Old Middlesboro Highway,” said Hutson.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO