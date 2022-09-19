ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

September 22, 2022

LAFOLLETTE, TN
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian struck by Car in Harriman

Harriman police fire and rescue squad are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a car around the 1900 block of Highway 27 North. Reports are that one person is dead. Northbound lanes are closed at this time near the Shiloh Market. When we receive more information we will share it with you.
HARRIMAN, TN
Lane shift on Stiner Hwy/Hwy 63 from TDOT office to Frontier Store

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There’s a lane shift for traffic traveling on the east side of La Follette. Heading east, the shift begins near the TDOT office at Middlesboro Road. Coming the other way, west, toward La Follette, the shift begins just past the Frontier Store. (WLAF NEWS...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
City
Lafollette, TN
County
Campbell County, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
Leaking tanker truck forces I-75 southbound traffic to one lane

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A leaking tanker truck on I-75 has traffic down to a snail’s pace on the southbound side. The leak was called in to Central Dispatch at 9:08 this morning, and responding agencies have traffic down to one lane, the left, as the clean up continues.
CARYVILLE, TN
Asbury starting 66th year at Peoples Bank of the South

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In the summer of 2017, WLAF caught up with Mildred Bullard Asbury the day before she began her 61st year at Peoples Bank of the South. Not a lot has changed these past five years although she did have a knee replaced back in June. “I got back as soon as I could. It was about a three-four-week process,” said Asbury.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Ky. police investigate hit-and-run at produce market

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police are investigating a hit-and-run at Riverside Produce that happened Saturday. The produce market is at the intersection of US Highway 25W and KY 92W. Police said the person driving the car involved left the scene before they arrived. They said a witness described the...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

Your headlines from 9/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Roane County couple arrested for car theft, Hiker rescued in the Smokies, Plane crash investigation. Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Updated: 17 hours ago. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Stevens facing multiple charges after found asleep at the wheel

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Last Thursday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Williams saw an orange Ford Edge backed into the Newcomb Cemetery in the grassy area of the cemetery. Williams allegedly saw the driver passed out in the driver’s seat. After about two minutes of Williams trying to wake him, the driver woke up and tried to start the SUV.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Miller edges out Dorton and Webb for Gray Insurance Group COW

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Ethan Miller’s 2,000 votes narrowly edged out Eli Dorton for the WLAF – Gray Insurance Group “Cougar of the Week.” Storm Webb was a close third. Each week, you’re invited to vote for the Cougar you think is the “Cougar of...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Highway 63 construction poses perilous sections

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There are some areas in the construction zone on the Gen. Carl Stiner Highway (Hwy 63) that pose problems if traveled into. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson was shooting some photos via Eagle I on Wednesday evening when he heard a strange noise. He turned around to look down the valley saw a car coming in the marked off lane construction crews had just milled up. “I look and see a woman “just getting it,” and I think she may have torn some of the under carriage out. She just kept on going, and she turned off onto Old Middlesboro Highway,” said Hutson.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
STONE MEMORIAL HIGH STUDENT KILLED IN I-40 CRASH IDENTIFIED

A Cumberland County teen was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on I-40 Monday afternoon. Ian Honcoop, 17, was traveling I-40 East when, according to witnesses, a vehicle stopped suddenly to cross over from Eastbound to Westbound which caused a lock-up of other vehicles on the interstate. Ian crashed into a semi-truck due to the lock-up and was killed instantly. Ian was a senior at Stone Memorial High School. An investigation is ongoing by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Ian’s mother posted this on Facebook: “Don’t be that person who thinks that an emergency (crossover) lane is for their use. My family lost part of it’s heart tonight due to the entitled thinking of one person.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
TDEC commits to cleaning former nuclear site in Anderson County

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A decades-long project in Anderson County is gaining traction. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently made a commitment to county leaders to clean up the former American Nuclear Corporation site. The property looks lush, but soon crews will be digging and taking...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

