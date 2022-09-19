Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
September 22, 2022
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There are some areas in the construction zone on the Gen. Carl Stiner Highway (Hwy 63) that pose problems if traveled into.
bbbtv12.com
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian struck by Car in Harriman
Harriman police fire and rescue squad are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a car around the 1900 block of Highway 27 North. Reports are that one person is dead. Northbound lanes are closed at this time near the Shiloh Market. When we receive more information we will share it with you.
1450wlaf.com
Saturday morning cattle sales occurred in Downtown Lafollette years ago
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Long gone now, but back in the day, Saturday morning cattle sales took place in Lafollette. This image (above) shows one being held in the parking lot of Sharp Furniture Company later to become Bobby Queener’s Furniture, and in the early 1970s, it was the Goodyear Store.
1450wlaf.com
Lane shift on Stiner Hwy/Hwy 63 from TDOT office to Frontier Store
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There’s a lane shift for traffic traveling on the east side of La Follette. Heading east, the shift begins near the TDOT office at Middlesboro Road. Coming the other way, west, toward La Follette, the shift begins just past the Frontier Store. (WLAF NEWS...
1450wlaf.com
Leaking tanker truck forces I-75 southbound traffic to one lane
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A leaking tanker truck on I-75 has traffic down to a snail’s pace on the southbound side. The leak was called in to Central Dispatch at 9:08 this morning, and responding agencies have traffic down to one lane, the left, as the clean up continues.
1450wlaf.com
Asbury starting 66th year at Peoples Bank of the South
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In the summer of 2017, WLAF caught up with Mildred Bullard Asbury the day before she began her 61st year at Peoples Bank of the South. Not a lot has changed these past five years although she did have a knee replaced back in June. “I got back as soon as I could. It was about a three-four-week process,” said Asbury.
1450wlaf.com
See Ayers Auction & Real Estate’s Property Transfers page
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The latest update on property transfers is now posted. The dates on the latest transfers cover through Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/20/2022-6AM)
WBIR
'I find it heartless' | Some Knoxville families forced to leave home for new property manager's renovations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families looking for a home to rent in Knoxville are facing incredible challenges. Between rising rents and a low supply, some don't know where they will live. In Mechanicsville, 12 families received notices that they would need to navigate the market soon. "That was very low...
1450wlaf.com
Towe String Road set to open sooner than later at four lane intersection
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Osborne Excavating has made big strides in getting a section of Towe String Road reopened after the discovery of a collapsing box culvert in August. The crew began work last Wednesday where TSR meets the four lane at Citizens Bank. Finishing the fill-in of the...
wymt.com
Ky. police investigate hit-and-run at produce market
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police are investigating a hit-and-run at Riverside Produce that happened Saturday. The produce market is at the intersection of US Highway 25W and KY 92W. Police said the person driving the car involved left the scene before they arrived. They said a witness described the...
POLICE: Accident causes ‘major power outages’ in Oak Ridge
The Oak Ridge Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Robertsville Road.
wvlt.tv
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
Your headlines from 9/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Roane County couple arrested for car theft, Hiker rescued in the Smokies, Plane crash investigation. Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Updated: 17 hours ago. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued...
1450wlaf.com
Stevens facing multiple charges after found asleep at the wheel
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Last Thursday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Williams saw an orange Ford Edge backed into the Newcomb Cemetery in the grassy area of the cemetery. Williams allegedly saw the driver passed out in the driver’s seat. After about two minutes of Williams trying to wake him, the driver woke up and tried to start the SUV.
wvlt.tv
Husband, wife arrested in car theft ring after manhunt, Roane Co. sheriff says
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A four-day manhunt ended in a husband and wife being arrested and charged in an alleged car theft ring, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. A large-scale manhunt that spanned over four counties by multiple agencies on Tuesday, Sept. 20 resulted in Christopher...
1450wlaf.com
Miller edges out Dorton and Webb for Gray Insurance Group COW
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Ethan Miller’s 2,000 votes narrowly edged out Eli Dorton for the WLAF – Gray Insurance Group “Cougar of the Week.” Storm Webb was a close third. Each week, you’re invited to vote for the Cougar you think is the “Cougar of...
1450wlaf.com
Highway 63 construction poses perilous sections
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There are some areas in the construction zone on the Gen. Carl Stiner Highway (Hwy 63) that pose problems if traveled into. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson was shooting some photos via Eagle I on Wednesday evening when he heard a strange noise. He turned around to look down the valley saw a car coming in the marked off lane construction crews had just milled up. “I look and see a woman “just getting it,” and I think she may have torn some of the under carriage out. She just kept on going, and she turned off onto Old Middlesboro Highway,” said Hutson.
Two charged after police chase in North Knoxville
Two people have been charged after they led police on a chase in North Knoxville according to police.
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
crossvillenews1st.com
STONE MEMORIAL HIGH STUDENT KILLED IN I-40 CRASH IDENTIFIED
A Cumberland County teen was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on I-40 Monday afternoon. Ian Honcoop, 17, was traveling I-40 East when, according to witnesses, a vehicle stopped suddenly to cross over from Eastbound to Westbound which caused a lock-up of other vehicles on the interstate. Ian crashed into a semi-truck due to the lock-up and was killed instantly. Ian was a senior at Stone Memorial High School. An investigation is ongoing by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Ian’s mother posted this on Facebook: “Don’t be that person who thinks that an emergency (crossover) lane is for their use. My family lost part of it’s heart tonight due to the entitled thinking of one person.”
WATE
TDEC commits to cleaning former nuclear site in Anderson County
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A decades-long project in Anderson County is gaining traction. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently made a commitment to county leaders to clean up the former American Nuclear Corporation site. The property looks lush, but soon crews will be digging and taking...
