Read full article on original website
Related
Andrew Warren's case will head to trial, but the former Hillsborough State Attorney will remain suspended
DeSantis on Aug. 4 issued an executive order suspending the twice-elected prosecutor.
Judge clears way for lawsuit challenging Florida law that stops cities from reducing police budgets
DeSantis championed the bill (HB 1) during the 2021 legislative session as a way to crack down on violent protests.
Hillsborough Sheriff lawyers make failed attempt at qualified immunity after resting case in Andrew Joseph III trial
Qualified immunity was denied for Corporal Mark Clark before the trial, but HCSO tried again, and failed.
DeSantis suspends Florida county commissioner over corruption allegations
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of a Miami-Dade county commissioner Tuesday in an executive order.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act...
floridapolitics.com
National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’
The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Bay News 9
Martha's Vineyard migrants accuse DeSantis of false imprisonment, fraud
Adding to a host of other potentially problematic legal issues, a group of immigrants flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard on Sept. 14 have filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts claiming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others enticed them to board a pair of planes with false promises of help, housing and financial assistance.
cbs12.com
I-Team: Mistrial declared for woman who had the largest guardianship practice in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge declared a mistrial on Monday in the trial Rebecca Fierle, the woman considered to be Florida's most notorious guardian. Fierle faced felony abuse charge related to the death of 75-year-old Steven Stryker, a ward in her care. As the CBS12 News I-Team reported...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Democratic Palm Beach County Commissioner endorses Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid
Gov. DeSantis has made provoking the opposition party part of his signature style, but at least one elected Democrat doesn't mind. Given the way he routinely bashes their party’s standard-bearer, courting Democrats doesn’t appear to be on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ to-do list. But his campaign is nevertheless announcing he’s got at least one Democrat in his corner.
Governor Ron DeSantis Shares His “Rule of Thumb” for Managing the Economy – Do the Exact Opposite of President Biden
On September 18, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared at a Republican Party Rally in Wisconsin where he offered his endorsements to Tim Michels who is running for Governor and Ron Johnson, the incumbent Republican Governor who is now running for Senate.
Letter to the Editor – Why I am voting for DeSantis and NOT Crist
Greetings from North Lakeland. I am reading articles about voting for Crist as Governor, and this is terrifying to me!. Charlie Crist is unstable and cannot even pick a side. One day he is a Republican, the next day a Democrat, and now a Socialist/Marxist who wants to be like a King.
Mistrial declared in case of woman charged with client's abuse, neglect
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of a former Florida guardian accused of causing the death of an elderly man in May 2019. The judge issued the ruling when a jury deadlocked since deliberating in the case charging Rebecca Fierle with aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person, 75-year-old Steven Stryker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
‘Ron’s housing state of emergency’: Video highlights skyrocketing costs under Ron DeSantis
‘All Ron DeSantis cares about are the fat cat developers and billionaires who fund his political ambitions.’. Skyrocketing housing prices in Florida have made it one of the least affordable states for renters and homebuyers in America. Now, a group of Ron DeSantis’ fiercest critics is airing a new ad blaming the Governor for not acting to address the issue.
Over 500 illegal crab traps seized in Hernando County, FWC says
Florida wildlife officials seized over 500 crab traps placed illegally in Hernando County.
The Weekly Challenger
Bay New 9 anchor Erica Riggins leaves for Welch administration
ST. PETERSBURG –- Mayor Ken Welch announced Bay News 9 morning anchor Erica Riggins as the new public information officer. Along with the Riggins announcement, the mayor revealed other key appointments, including Jordan Doyle Walsh as interim chief of staff, Alizza Punzalan-Randle as managing director for communications and community engagement and Shelly Loos as director of stakeholder and community engagement.
More families join lawsuit accusing DCF of bypassing biological family members
Eighteen more families have joined a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Children and Families that alleges the system bypassed biological family members in custody disputes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hernandosun.com
The murder trial of park ranger Mitzi Babb is finally over.
On June 19, 2018, Mitzi Babb was murdered. She was the resident park ranger for Croom Motorcycle Area just off I-75 in Hernando County. Her body was found in the Crooked River 9 miles north of the Florida State line alongside Interstate 95 in Camden County Georgia. Two days later Jeffery Michael Morrison turned himself in to the Agriculture inspection station at the Florida State line on Interstate 75. He had committed two other felonies during this time in central Georgia. Morrison was charged with Capital Murder, illegal transporting of a body, and illegal disposing of a body.
fox13news.com
Prosecutors to seek death for Nilexia Alexander's accused killer
TAMPA, Fla. - Attorneys for the state of Florida say they will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a 14-year-old girl in Tampa back in May. The body of Nilexia Alexander was found near the 100 block of Floribraska Avenue on May 6. Ronny Walker, 44,...
click orlando
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
fox35orlando.com
Florida HOA president arrested again, facing more charges over alleged hidden camera inside condos
Florida HOA president accused of hiding cameras in condo. A Florida man and HOA president already facing charges for allegedly keeping a hidden camera inside the master bedroom of a Palm Coast condo he was caring for, faces additional charges after a third victim was recorded on camera in a different condo.
Comments / 0