Florida State

Tampa, FL
Bay News 9

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’

The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Martha's Vineyard migrants accuse DeSantis of false imprisonment, fraud

Adding to a host of other potentially problematic legal issues, a group of immigrants flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard on Sept. 14 have filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts claiming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others enticed them to board a pair of planes with false promises of help, housing and financial assistance.
FLORIDA STATE
Ron Desantis
George Floyd
floridapolitics.com

Democratic Palm Beach County Commissioner endorses Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid

Gov. DeSantis has made provoking the opposition party part of his signature style, but at least one elected Democrat doesn't mind. Given the way he routinely bashes their party’s standard-bearer, courting Democrats doesn’t appear to be on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ to-do list. But his campaign is nevertheless announcing he’s got at least one Democrat in his corner.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

‘Ron’s housing state of emergency’: Video highlights skyrocketing costs under Ron DeSantis

‘All Ron DeSantis cares about are the fat cat developers and billionaires who fund his political ambitions.’. Skyrocketing housing prices in Florida have made it one of the least affordable states for renters and homebuyers in America. Now, a group of Ron DeSantis’ fiercest critics is airing a new ad blaming the Governor for not acting to address the issue.
FLORIDA STATE
The Weekly Challenger

Bay New 9 anchor Erica Riggins leaves for Welch administration

ST. PETERSBURG –- Mayor Ken Welch announced Bay News 9 morning anchor Erica Riggins as the new public information officer. Along with the Riggins announcement, the mayor revealed other key appointments, including Jordan Doyle Walsh as interim chief of staff, Alizza Punzalan-Randle as managing director for communications and community engagement and Shelly Loos as director of stakeholder and community engagement.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
hernandosun.com

The murder trial of park ranger Mitzi Babb is finally over.

On June 19, 2018, Mitzi Babb was murdered. She was the resident park ranger for Croom Motorcycle Area just off I-75 in Hernando County. Her body was found in the Crooked River 9 miles north of the Florida State line alongside Interstate 95 in Camden County Georgia. Two days later Jeffery Michael Morrison turned himself in to the Agriculture inspection station at the Florida State line on Interstate 75. He had committed two other felonies during this time in central Georgia. Morrison was charged with Capital Murder, illegal transporting of a body, and illegal disposing of a body.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Prosecutors to seek death for Nilexia Alexander's accused killer

TAMPA, Fla. - Attorneys for the state of Florida say they will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a 14-year-old girl in Tampa back in May. The body of Nilexia Alexander was found near the 100 block of Floribraska Avenue on May 6. Ronny Walker, 44,...
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
ORLANDO, FL

