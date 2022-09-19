On June 19, 2018, Mitzi Babb was murdered. She was the resident park ranger for Croom Motorcycle Area just off I-75 in Hernando County. Her body was found in the Crooked River 9 miles north of the Florida State line alongside Interstate 95 in Camden County Georgia. Two days later Jeffery Michael Morrison turned himself in to the Agriculture inspection station at the Florida State line on Interstate 75. He had committed two other felonies during this time in central Georgia. Morrison was charged with Capital Murder, illegal transporting of a body, and illegal disposing of a body.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO