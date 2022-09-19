LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In the summer of 2017, WLAF caught up with Mildred Bullard Asbury the day before she began her 61st year at Peoples Bank of the South. Not a lot has changed these past five years although she did have a knee replaced back in June. “I got back as soon as I could. It was about a three-four-week process,” said Asbury.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO