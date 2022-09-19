ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

WBIR

Hometown Spotlight in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — This month's Hometown Spotlight took us to Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City as we celebrated Jefferson County. Hometown Girl Katie Inman, who grew up in Dandridge, shared information about the towns she grew up enjoying as a kid. Jefferson City:. Originally named Mossy Creek, Jefferson...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Harvey Floyd Sharp, Jr., age 52, of Duff

Mr. Harvey Floyd Sharp, Jr. Age 52 of Duff, Tennessee passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born December 08, 1969, in Lake City, Tennessee. Junior was preceded in death by:. Grandchildren, Henderson Twins; Father, Harvey Floyd Sharp, Sr.; Mother, Brenda Sue (Byrge) Sharp McQuinn;...
DUFF, TN
wvlt.tv

Young-Williams asks for donations to help serve thousands of animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly. Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable. Justin Young with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Asbury starting 66th year at Peoples Bank of the South

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In the summer of 2017, WLAF caught up with Mildred Bullard Asbury the day before she began her 61st year at Peoples Bank of the South. Not a lot has changed these past five years although she did have a knee replaced back in June. “I got back as soon as I could. It was about a three-four-week process,” said Asbury.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
wvlt.tv

Sevier County volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Age is no factor for Mary Shy, who just turned 100 and is still helping others. Shy is still volunteering with Sevier County Food Ministry. When you first meet Shy, you’ll realize she’s anything but shy. “I’m glad you recognize that,” she said.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities

TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TDEC commits to cleaning former nuclear site in Anderson County

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A decades-long project in Anderson County is gaining traction. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently made a commitment to county leaders to clean up the former American Nuclear Corporation site. The property looks lush, but soon crews will be digging and taking...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Lee visits Roane State Campbell County Campus

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Gov. Bill Lee visited LaFollette on Monday to tour the Roane State Community College Campbell County Campus. Roane State President Chris Whaley and Campbell County Campus Director Tracy Powers took the governor on a tour of the school, including several active classrooms where the governor interacted with students.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Mary Helen Thomas, age 77, of LaFollette

Mary Helen Thomas, age 77, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She was a member of West LaFollette Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents: Steele and Geneva Disney Adkins, Sister: Sallie Roberts, Brothers: David Adkins and Benny Adkins. Survived by:. Daughter: Sabrina Stratton. Son: Greg Thomas. Grandchildren:...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WATE

Missing Knoxville teen found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen girl has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday night. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that 15-year-old Jazmin Garcia was found safe after she reportedly left her home just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. There are multiple...
KNOXVILLE, TN

