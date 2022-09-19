Read full article on original website
Related
Thursday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AutoZone, CrowdStrike, Nvidia, Weatherford International, Western Digital and More
Thursday’s top analyst upgrades and downgrades included AutoZone, CrowdStrike, Nvidia, Weatherford International and Western Digital.
IDEX Corporation Appoints Katrina L. Helmkamp as Non-Executive Chair; William M. Cook to Retire
NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) today announced that Katrina L. Helmkamp has been appointed Non-Executive Chair of its Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005348/en/ Katrina L. Helmkamp, who was appointed Non-Executive Chair of the IDEX Corporation Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0