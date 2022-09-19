NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) today announced that Katrina L. Helmkamp has been appointed Non-Executive Chair of its Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005348/en/ Katrina L. Helmkamp, who was appointed Non-Executive Chair of the IDEX Corporation Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

