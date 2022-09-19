Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
Tourist commission to meet Wednesday
The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission, located between KFC and Arby’s in Russell Springs, will hold their regular monthly board meeting at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The meeting will take place in the tourist commission board room and is open to the public.
lakercountry.com
Study: Russell Co. population numbers to see little change in next 30 years
In new projections released by the University of Louisville State Data Center, Russell County is expected to lose anywhere from four percent of its current population to gaining five percent on its population total in the next 30 years. The range of -4 percent to 5 percent shows the population...
Comments / 0