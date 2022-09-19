ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

Tourist commission to meet Wednesday

The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission, located between KFC and Arby’s in Russell Springs, will hold their regular monthly board meeting at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The meeting will take place in the tourist commission board room and is open to the public.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY

