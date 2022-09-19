Read full article on original website
Where will OpTic’s VALORANT roster go? Potential new teams for the VALORANT Champions runners-up after failing to make VCT partnership cut
When Riot Games announced its list of partnered teams for the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour, OpTic Gaming, the Champions runner-up, was absent. Before VALORANT Champions Istanbul, a rumor surfaced that TSM was interested in purchasing the entire OpTic team should OpTic miss out on a partnership slot and TSM manage to secure one. But when Riot revealed its 10 Americas league teams, not only was OpTic missing but so was TSM.
NFL・
How good is Jamie Tartt in FIFA 23? Predicting AFC Richmond player ratings in FIFA 23
Now that the presence of Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond in FIFA 23 has been confirmed, we can begin imagining how Jamie Tartt and the boys will be rated by EA. We’ll find out the real numbers in a few days, but player ratings predictions have never hurt anyone.
FIFA・
The best-hidden secret weapons at the 2022 League World Championship
The League of Legends World Championship is traditionally one of the most intense meetings of surplus talent in esports each year. But with 24 teams and well over 100 individual players in attendance, it’s easy to focus only on the handful of superstars. There’s a good chance you probably...
Who are BBL Esports in VCT 2023?
The full list of VALORANT teams set to become partners with Riot Games when the new VCT ecosystem begins in 2023 is slowly being released via official reports. These teams will compete in one of three top-tier global leagues: one for EMEA, one for the Americas, and one for Asia.
The biggest teams and orgs that did not make VALORANT partnership in VCT
It’s an exciting time for VALORANT around the world since Riot has officially released its list of partnered teams for the VCT international leagues that will kick off a new era for the esport in 2023. Riot received hundreds of applications from teams and organizations across all regions and somehow whittled the big list down to just 30, 10 across each of the three leagues.
2 of the best VALORANT players become free agents after OpTic VCT snub
North American players Victor Wong and Austin “crashies” Roberts are free to join another VALORANT team since they have become unrestricted free agents after OpTic Gaming failed to acquire a spot in the Americas’ partnership league. Victor and crashies’ announcement was made less than 30 minutes after...
NFL・
GAM Esports provides update on team’s visa situation ahead of Worlds 2022
GAM Esports’ manager Khanh Hiep has updated fans on the League of Legends team’s visa situation ahead of their Worlds 2022 campaign. “The process for obtaining a visa for GAM to attend #Worlds2022 held in the US is moving in the right direction,” Hiep said on the team’s Facebook page, according to a translation on Reddit. “Both GAM and SGB are trying our best to bring Vietnamese representatives to the global stage.”
Vamos: LOUD and FURIA likely to lock in partnership with Riot for Americas league
Two Brazilian teams have likely secured a partnership with Riot Games to compete in the VALORANT Americas league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Both teams were notified recently and will compete against teams such as Cloud9, Sentinels, and NRG in the Americas league, as reported by Dot Esports today.
TSM unlikely to secure VALORANT partnership with Riot for VCT 2023 Americas league
North American esports organization TSM is unlikely to secure a spot in the 2023 VCT Americas league, according to Dot Esports’ sources. The status of TSM’s VALORANT division and whether it will compete in Challengers, drop its roster, or leave the game entirely is currently unknown. Several owners...
KRÜ, Leviatán reportedly acquire VALORANT partnership spots in VCT 2023 Americas league
The Latin American teams for the Americas league for VCT 2023 will reportedly be KRÜ Esports and Leviatán, according to journalists Lucas Benaim and Alejandro Gomis. KRÜ and Leviatán, two of the consistently best LATAM VALORANT teams from 2021 and 2022, will reportedly join Cloud9, Sentinels, and NRG in the Americas league next year. All three of those North American teams have been informed of their partnership status, according to sources that have spoken to Dot Esports. With potentially up to three Brazilian teams gaining partnership, there would only room for two more North American teams in the league. TSM is unlikely to be one of those partnered teams, as first reported by Dot Esports.
Valve has added a new Dota 2 cosmetic to support players, teams attending The International 2022
If you have been watching developments around the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass, you likely saw mention of team players and stickers in the initial reveal. And, now that regional qualifiers have wrapped up and the Last Chance Qualifier lineup is set, Valve is rolling out a new feature to the game’s client with some spaced-out release dates.
From Canada to Chile: VCT Americas partner teams can sign VALORANT players from across the entire Americas
Riot Games’ import rules for VALORANT could lead Brazilian teams with full North American rosters or North American teams with all Brazilian players. Riot recently announced the 10 teams for the Americas region, which is the apex of NA, Brazil, and Latin American teams. The regional competition will be hosted on LAN next year in Los Angeles. With the new Americas league also comes new import rules as the regions combine into one. According to the new ruleset put in place by Riot, the members of the larger region will be considered a part of that region and not an import.
How to farm Champions in Destiny 2
If you’re looking to farm Champion kills in Destiny 2, you have no choice but to find hordes of Champions to mow down. This, of course, requires Champion-dense activities. The important part is finding a time-efficient way of farming Champions—whether because there are many of them or because you’ll be getting something worthwhile out of it.
How to phase through walls with Chrome Splash in Fortnite
Fortnite‘s newest season is finally here and it’s brought the Chrome with it. This new force on the island has been taking over POIs and absorbing members of The Seven for a few days now. Players are still getting used to working with Chrome and using its unique texture to their advantage. In Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, players can phase through walls and ceilings thanks to Chrome.
‘Goin’ back’: WARDELL might be returning to Counter-Strike again after VALORANT stint
Notorious North American streamer and ex-Counter Strike and VALORANT pro Matthew ‘WARDELL’ Yu has indicated his return to the competitive scene may be on the horizon. He previously left CS:GO to pursue a VALORANT career in 2020, playing for noteworthy teams like TSM and as played as a stand-in for Version1. WARDELL also grew in notoriety in his streams during this period, racking up the views and showcasing his incredible operator ability.
Limit to how players can protest in Qatar, say England's Kane and Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane believe there is a limit to how much players can protest human rights issues at the World Cup in Qatar later this year. Human rights groups this week urged more sponsors of the World Cup to support calls for compensation for workers and their families over alleged abuses during construction projects for the tournament.
All skins coming to League with Patch 12.18
Welcome to the scariest time of the year, summoners. We’re quickly approaching the scheduled release date for League of Legends Patch 12.18, and with it comes a whole new slew of unique skins, just in time for the Halloween season. From ghouls in suits, chainsaw-wielding fiends, and other monsters...
Evil Geniuses renames 2 of its CS:GO lineups
Evil Geniuses has had three CS:GO teams under its umbrella since June, when it picked up the Carpe Diem and Party Astronauts teams to assemble a “fluid” 15-man roster in the future. While the main roster was still referred to as simply EG, the other two were usually referred to as EG.CD and EG.PA. But that won’t happen anymore, according to Dust2.us.
How to get the Rolex crosshair in VALORANT
VALORANT features a plethora of options to create the perfect crosshair. And with this customizability comes a wide variety of unique and interesting crosshairs that players can choose to use. Despite the possibilities being seemingly endless for crosshair diversity, many players seem to stick to the most common and standard crosshairs.
