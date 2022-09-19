The Latin American teams for the Americas league for VCT 2023 will reportedly be KRÜ Esports and Leviatán, according to journalists Lucas Benaim and Alejandro Gomis. KRÜ and Leviatán, two of the consistently best LATAM VALORANT teams from 2021 and 2022, will reportedly join Cloud9, Sentinels, and NRG in the Americas league next year. All three of those North American teams have been informed of their partnership status, according to sources that have spoken to Dot Esports. With potentially up to three Brazilian teams gaining partnership, there would only room for two more North American teams in the league. TSM is unlikely to be one of those partnered teams, as first reported by Dot Esports.

