Read full article on original website
DonTheCon Loser
3d ago
The government need to stay out my uterus, doctor appointments, bedroom and personal life. Vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote 🗳 🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳
Reply(1)
6
DonTheCon Loser
3d ago
Who would imagine a gun would have more rights in the USA 🇺🇸 than a living breathing women or girl.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Opinion: The Surge in Harrisburg’s Deadly ViolenceMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
iheart.com
Harrisburg Mayor Sued Over Wrongful Termination Claim
>Harrisburg Mayor Sued Over Wrongful Termination Claim. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A former city employee is suing Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nate Spriggs was hired as the city's public works director by former Mayor Eric Papenfuse in 2021. In the newly filed lawsuit, Spriggs says he was pressured by the current mayor to give preferential treatment to her relatives and was fired when he refused. A spokesman for the city says Mayor Williams "looks forward to presenting her defense" in court.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams sued by former city employee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former City of Harrisburg employee has filed a lawsuit against Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nate Spriggs was hired as Harrisburg’s public works director in 2021 by former Mayor Eric Papenfuse. Now, Spriggs is suing current Mayor Williams on claims that Williams pressured him into giving preferential treatment to her relatives.
Lois Lehrman Grass, Harrisburg civic leader and arts patron, has died
Harrisburg philanthropist Lois Lehrman Grass died early Wednesday morning at age 90, as a result of a stroke, leaving a legacy of volunteerism and fundraising for causes that transformed the city’s landscape. A pillar of the city’s charitable giving, she had a hand in seemingly every major Harrisburg-area institution,...
Thousands gather in Harrisburg for Pa. ‘March for Life’
One of the largest gatherings of people at the Pennsylvania Capitol in recent years is happening Monday, as thousands converge to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade and to call for policies that impose restrictions on abortion. The second annual Pennsylvania March for Life drew people from all across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Harrisburg, PA — 15 Top Places!
Brunch is so many things, but boring is not one of them. It can be fun, it can be comforting, and it can be commemorative. Brunch, especially Sunday brunch, is a tradition in Harrisburg. It’s a delicious way to start the day, with its culinary innovation, generous portions, Instagram-worthy presentation,...
wdac.com
Several Diaper Bills Proposed In Harrisburg
HARRISBURG – Several bills have been introduced that highlight the need for diapers in PA. House Bill 692, sponsored by York County Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, would establish a grant program to improve, enhance, and expand access to clean diapers for infants, children, and incontinent adults. Another measure, House Bill 692 would provide funding for organizations that can provide resources for diaper and incontinence products by funding volunteer training, fundraising, collection, and outreach efforts specific to diaper resources. House Bill 888 would give the Department of Human Services the ability to aid certain low-income individuals in buying diapers for children 36 months of age or younger. Bill supporters say diapers and incontinence products are both expensive, but a necessity. The need for these products was intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the costs of these products have increased with inflation.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Pennsylvania election officials preparing for election, mail-in ballots
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Preparations are underway for Pennsylvania’s November 8 election as the state chips in more money to help make sure things run smoothly. Dauphin County Commissioners are doing what all counties will eventually do by approving plans to spend Act 88 state funding to bolster election integrity. One of the priorities on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Midstate philanthropist Lois Grass dies at 90
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lois Lehrman Grass, Jewish philanthropist from the Midstate, died on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 90. Grass had a passion for the Jewish religion and the arts. She helped create the Jewish Family Service of Greater Harrisburg. She was also a founding donor for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
State House control may depend on battle for local state House seat
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Voters in parts of the North Hills and Allegheny Valley will elect a representative this fall in a new state House district with no incumbent.Last spring, the state Reapportionment Commission created some new state House districts without incumbents, giving voters the chance to send someone new to Harrisburg.If you live along the western side of the Allegheny River from Sharpsburg north to Natrona Heights in the 33rd Legislative District, you know this is a competitive race between Democrat Mandy Steele and Republican Ted Tomson."I'm involved in multiple businesses, and I've got a skill set that I'm really...
Pa. Rep. Scott Perry, opponent Shamaine Daniels to participate in forum
The two candidates running for the U.S. House to represent voters in three Harrisburg region counties will appear on abc27′s “This Week in Pennsylvania” on Sept. 28. Scott Perry, a Republican, is seeking a sixth term representing the 10th U.S. House district, which covers Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties.
Young people say they feel energized about 2022 Pa. election, but will they vote?
Austin Spindler vows to be a lifelong super voter. Although just 21, he is on track. Already, the York County resident has voted in the past two election cycles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
Mastriano responds to old photo
Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
Ex Harrisburg public works director says mayor fired him for not promoting her son: lawsuit
Editor’s note: This story was updated Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 with a statement from the city. The former Harrisburg public works director filed a federal lawsuit accusing Mayor Wanda Williams of wrongfully firing him for refusing to promote her son to a job for which he was not qualified and for later disciplining him for driving a city truck without a commercial driver’s license.
WGAL
Dauphin County changes three polling locations
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County Director of Elections and Voter Registration Jerry Feaser announced three new polling locations on Wednesday. If you have been voting at Mount Pleasant Fire House in Harrisburg, you will now vote at the Summit Terrace Neighborhood Association. If you have been voting at the...
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman charged with failing to collect, pay taxes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a Harrisburg woman has been charged with failing to collect and pay over employment taxes to the IRS. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Dary T. Son allegedly failed to collect and pay on behalf of her employees in her Pennsylvania-based temporary staffing company DS Agency. The release says they she failed to collect and pay $591,822.99 in taxes owed to the IRS.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Transportation Committee proposes turnpike legislation to collect unpaid tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Last year drivers racked up $155 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls that went unpaid. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the majority of those unpaid tolls are from people who don't pay when they get a bill in the mail. And officials say all that uncollected money is one reason why turnpike tolls keep going up each year.
iheart.com
First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed
First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of Wayne Edmonds - the first Black football player to play for Notre Dame. Edmonds was a Western Pennsylvania-native and lived in Harrisburg for the past several decades. He attended Notre Dame in 1952 and always said he wasn't intimidated that he was the team's first Black player. Edmonds was 88-years-old.
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
abc27.com
Cumberland County man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 officer assault
(WHTM) – A Cumberland County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Barton Wade Shively, 55, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.
Comments / 8