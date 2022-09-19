HARRISBURG – Several bills have been introduced that highlight the need for diapers in PA. House Bill 692, sponsored by York County Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, would establish a grant program to improve, enhance, and expand access to clean diapers for infants, children, and incontinent adults. Another measure, House Bill 692 would provide funding for organizations that can provide resources for diaper and incontinence products by funding volunteer training, fundraising, collection, and outreach efforts specific to diaper resources. House Bill 888 would give the Department of Human Services the ability to aid certain low-income individuals in buying diapers for children 36 months of age or younger. Bill supporters say diapers and incontinence products are both expensive, but a necessity. The need for these products was intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the costs of these products have increased with inflation.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO