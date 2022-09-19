ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

DonTheCon Loser
3d ago

The government need to stay out my uterus, doctor appointments, bedroom and personal life. Vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote 🗳 🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳

DonTheCon Loser
3d ago

Who would imagine a gun would have more rights in the USA 🇺🇸 than a living breathing women or girl.

Harrisburg Mayor Sued Over Wrongful Termination Claim

>Harrisburg Mayor Sued Over Wrongful Termination Claim. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A former city employee is suing Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nate Spriggs was hired as the city's public works director by former Mayor Eric Papenfuse in 2021. In the newly filed lawsuit, Spriggs says he was pressured by the current mayor to give preferential treatment to her relatives and was fired when he refused. A spokesman for the city says Mayor Williams "looks forward to presenting her defense" in court.
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams sued by former city employee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former City of Harrisburg employee has filed a lawsuit against Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nate Spriggs was hired as Harrisburg’s public works director in 2021 by former Mayor Eric Papenfuse. Now, Spriggs is suing current Mayor Williams on claims that Williams pressured him into giving preferential treatment to her relatives.
Best Brunch in Harrisburg, PA — 15 Top Places!

Brunch is so many things, but boring is not one of them. It can be fun, it can be comforting, and it can be commemorative. Brunch, especially Sunday brunch, is a tradition in Harrisburg. It’s a delicious way to start the day, with its culinary innovation, generous portions, Instagram-worthy presentation,...
Several Diaper Bills Proposed In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Several bills have been introduced that highlight the need for diapers in PA. House Bill 692, sponsored by York County Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, would establish a grant program to improve, enhance, and expand access to clean diapers for infants, children, and incontinent adults. Another measure, House Bill 692 would provide funding for organizations that can provide resources for diaper and incontinence products by funding volunteer training, fundraising, collection, and outreach efforts specific to diaper resources. House Bill 888 would give the Department of Human Services the ability to aid certain low-income individuals in buying diapers for children 36 months of age or younger. Bill supporters say diapers and incontinence products are both expensive, but a necessity. The need for these products was intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the costs of these products have increased with inflation.
Midstate philanthropist Lois Grass dies at 90

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lois Lehrman Grass, Jewish philanthropist from the Midstate, died on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 90. Grass had a passion for the Jewish religion and the arts. She helped create the Jewish Family Service of Greater Harrisburg. She was also a founding donor for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
State House control may depend on battle for local state House seat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Voters in parts of the North Hills and Allegheny Valley will elect a representative this fall in a new state House district with no incumbent.Last spring, the state Reapportionment Commission created some new state House districts without incumbents, giving voters the chance to send someone new to Harrisburg.If you live along the western side of the Allegheny River from Sharpsburg north to Natrona Heights in the 33rd Legislative District, you know this is a competitive race between Democrat Mandy Steele and Republican Ted Tomson."I'm involved in multiple businesses, and I've got a skill set that I'm really...
Mastriano responds to old photo

Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
Ex Harrisburg public works director says mayor fired him for not promoting her son: lawsuit

Editor’s note: This story was updated Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 with a statement from the city. The former Harrisburg public works director filed a federal lawsuit accusing Mayor Wanda Williams of wrongfully firing him for refusing to promote her son to a job for which he was not qualified and for later disciplining him for driving a city truck without a commercial driver’s license.
Dauphin County changes three polling locations

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County Director of Elections and Voter Registration Jerry Feaser announced three new polling locations on Wednesday. If you have been voting at Mount Pleasant Fire House in Harrisburg, you will now vote at the Summit Terrace Neighborhood Association. If you have been voting at the...
Harrisburg woman charged with failing to collect, pay taxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a Harrisburg woman has been charged with failing to collect and pay over employment taxes to the IRS. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Dary T. Son allegedly failed to collect and pay on behalf of her employees in her Pennsylvania-based temporary staffing company DS Agency. The release says they she failed to collect and pay $591,822.99 in taxes owed to the IRS.
First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed

First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of Wayne Edmonds - the first Black football player to play for Notre Dame. Edmonds was a Western Pennsylvania-native and lived in Harrisburg for the past several decades. He attended Notre Dame in 1952 and always said he wasn't intimidated that he was the team's first Black player. Edmonds was 88-years-old.
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
Cumberland County man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 officer assault

(WHTM) – A Cumberland County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Barton Wade Shively, 55, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.
