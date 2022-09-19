ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Harrisburg Shooting Leaves One Person Injured

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city last night. Officers were called to the intersection of 13th Street and Derry Street around 8 p.m. after shots were fired. Witnesses say an argument between two men led to the shooting that left one person injured. Reports are that the person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital although there are so far no details of their injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
Police Investigating Lancaster County Injury Hit And Run

Police Investigating Lancaster County Injury Hit And Run. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Officers are working to identify the driver and vehicle involved in a Lancaster County hit and run. A 42-year-old male pedestrian suffered serious injuries when he was hit Monday night on Lincoln Highway East. Nathan Kipp remains hospitalized today. Anyone with additional information on the accident is asked to call police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Man to stand trial in 1975 Lancaster County cold case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTN) — A Midstate man will stand trial in one of the area’s earliest cold cases. In 1975, 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in what’s become Lancaster County’s oldest cold case. On Thursday, Sept. 22 a judge...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Police in Harrisburg respond to possible shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg responded to a shooting investigation on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 13th and Derry streets shortly before 8 p.m. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident. News 8's Amber Gerard entered a corner store directly across from the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
5 more people charged in Dauphin County shooting that injured 2 children

Swatara Township police have charged five more people in connection to an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4- and 6-year-old. Kani Little, 25, of Swatara Township; Brianna Smith, 24, of Middletown; and Michael Roberts, 28, of Harrisburg, were each charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and a slew of related offenses, Swatara Township police announced Wednesday.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Loose emu spotted in North Hopewell Township

NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An emu has been spotted on the loose in York County. Video above: see photos of the big bird. North Hopewell Township police posted a warning on their Facebook page. "That’s right, another emu. This flightless, soft feathered, brown bird with a long neck...
YORK COUNTY, PA
State Police Calls: Investigation Underway After 2-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Investigation Underway After Two-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township. Police are investigating an incident involving an injured child that occurred around 10:00 a.m. on August 31 near Hartzfeld Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Emu on the loose in York County

NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the North Hopewell Township Police Department, an emu is on the loose. The North Hopewell Township Police Department made a post to their Facebook this morning saying another emu is on the loose. Emus may look harmless, but the police department advices you stay away from the emu if you come across it. They can be very dangerous and cause serious injury to humans or animals.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Police Looking For Two Suspects In Swatara Seven-Eleven Robbery

(Swatara, PA) -- Police are releasing photos of two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery over the weekend. The robbery happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at the Seven-Eleven store in the 48-hundred block of Derry Street. Swatara Township Police say the two male suspects walked into the store, one of them holding a gun, and demanded cash from the clerk. Now police are circulating the photos, hoping someone might recognize the two suspects.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
UPDATE: Missing teenager from Lancaster County found safe

UPDATE: The missing teenager from Lancaster County was found safe on Wednesday evening and is in the protective custody of police pending the reunion with her family. Police in Maryland are looking for a missing teenager from Lancaster County. The teenager was last seen Sept. 14 on the 7600 block...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

