Two men injured in early evening shooting on Harrisburg street: police
Two men were shot in the middle of a Harrisburg street on Wednesday night, according to police. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Derry Street just before 8 p.m. Harrisburg police Lt. James Galkowski said both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. They were alert and talking prior to being transported.
Route 581 reopens in Cumberland County after cement truck crashes
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Route 581 has reopened in Cumberland County after a cement truck crash shut it down on Wednesday afternoon. Video above: See what the crash scene looked like. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 581 at the ramp to routes...
Harrisburg Shooting Leaves One Person Injured
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city last night. Officers were called to the intersection of 13th Street and Derry Street around 8 p.m. after shots were fired. Witnesses say an argument between two men led to the shooting that left one person injured. Reports are that the person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital although there are so far no details of their injuries.
Police Investigating Lancaster County Injury Hit And Run
Police Investigating Lancaster County Injury Hit And Run. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Officers are working to identify the driver and vehicle involved in a Lancaster County hit and run. A 42-year-old male pedestrian suffered serious injuries when he was hit Monday night on Lincoln Highway East. Nathan Kipp remains hospitalized today. Anyone with additional information on the accident is asked to call police.
Man to stand trial in 1975 Lancaster County cold case
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTN) — A Midstate man will stand trial in one of the area’s earliest cold cases. In 1975, 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in what’s become Lancaster County’s oldest cold case. On Thursday, Sept. 22 a judge...
Man Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt When His Car Went Airborne In Central PA: Police
A car flew over a 20-foot-embankment while speeding in central Pennsylvania, police announced in a release on Wednesday, September 21. Anthyoine Vazquez-Jumper of Carlisle was driving west "at a high rate of speed" on West North Street in North Middleton Township when the right front of his car hit a curb, Township police say.
Police in Harrisburg respond to possible shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg responded to a shooting investigation on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 13th and Derry streets shortly before 8 p.m. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident. News 8's Amber Gerard entered a corner store directly across from the...
Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
Route 581 closed after truck, minivan crash in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Route 581 west is closed Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck and minivan crashed in Cumberland County, authorities said. All westbound lanes closed after the crash around 12:40 p.m. near the beginning of Route 11 in Lemoyne, according to 511PA. Traffic maps show a long line of traffic backed up...
5 more people charged in Dauphin County shooting that injured 2 children
Swatara Township police have charged five more people in connection to an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4- and 6-year-old. Kani Little, 25, of Swatara Township; Brianna Smith, 24, of Middletown; and Michael Roberts, 28, of Harrisburg, were each charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and a slew of related offenses, Swatara Township police announced Wednesday.
Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
Loose emu spotted in North Hopewell Township
NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An emu has been spotted on the loose in York County. Video above: see photos of the big bird. North Hopewell Township police posted a warning on their Facebook page. "That’s right, another emu. This flightless, soft feathered, brown bird with a long neck...
State Police Calls: Investigation Underway After 2-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Investigation Underway After Two-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township. Police are investigating an incident involving an injured child that occurred around 10:00 a.m. on August 31 near Hartzfeld Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County.
After recent arrests, West York police share message with residents: 'Gun-related crimes will not be tolerated'
WEST YORK, Pa. — The West York Police Department issued a message to residents Thursday after a recent firearms-related arrest:. Gun-related crimes will not be tolerated in the borough, Chief Matt Millsaps wrote on the department's Facebook page. Millsaps' message came days after two suspects were arrested and charged...
Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
Emu on the loose in York County
NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the North Hopewell Township Police Department, an emu is on the loose. The North Hopewell Township Police Department made a post to their Facebook this morning saying another emu is on the loose. Emus may look harmless, but the police department advices you stay away from the emu if you come across it. They can be very dangerous and cause serious injury to humans or animals.
Police Looking For Two Suspects In Swatara Seven-Eleven Robbery
(Swatara, PA) -- Police are releasing photos of two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery over the weekend. The robbery happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at the Seven-Eleven store in the 48-hundred block of Derry Street. Swatara Township Police say the two male suspects walked into the store, one of them holding a gun, and demanded cash from the clerk. Now police are circulating the photos, hoping someone might recognize the two suspects.
UPDATE: Missing teenager from Lancaster County found safe
UPDATE: The missing teenager from Lancaster County was found safe on Wednesday evening and is in the protective custody of police pending the reunion with her family. Police in Maryland are looking for a missing teenager from Lancaster County. The teenager was last seen Sept. 14 on the 7600 block...
Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
