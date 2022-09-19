Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Police in Harrisburg respond to possible shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg responded to a shooting investigation on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 13th and Derry streets shortly before 8 p.m. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident. News 8's Amber Gerard entered a corner store directly across from the...
Two men injured in early evening shooting on Harrisburg street: police
Two men were shot in the middle of a Harrisburg street on Wednesday night, according to police. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Derry Street just before 8 p.m. Harrisburg police Lt. James Galkowski said both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. They were alert and talking prior to being transported.
iheart.com
Police Investigating Lancaster County Injury Hit And Run
Police Investigating Lancaster County Injury Hit And Run. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Officers are working to identify the driver and vehicle involved in a Lancaster County hit and run. A 42-year-old male pedestrian suffered serious injuries when he was hit Monday night on Lincoln Highway East. Nathan Kipp remains hospitalized today. Anyone with additional information on the accident is asked to call police.
After recent arrests, West York police share message with residents: 'Gun-related crimes will not be tolerated'
WEST YORK, Pa. — The West York Police Department issued a message to residents Thursday after a recent firearms-related arrest:. Gun-related crimes will not be tolerated in the borough, Chief Matt Millsaps wrote on the department's Facebook page. Millsaps' message came days after two suspects were arrested and charged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Police Looking For Two Suspects In Swatara Seven-Eleven Robbery
(Swatara, PA) -- Police are releasing photos of two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery over the weekend. The robbery happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at the Seven-Eleven store in the 48-hundred block of Derry Street. Swatara Township Police say the two male suspects walked into the store, one of them holding a gun, and demanded cash from the clerk. Now police are circulating the photos, hoping someone might recognize the two suspects.
abc27.com
Man to stand trial in 1975 Lancaster County cold case
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTN) — A Midstate man will stand trial in one of the area’s earliest cold cases. In 1975, 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in what’s become Lancaster County’s oldest cold case. On Thursday, Sept. 22 a judge...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
Police announce charges against additional suspects in Swatara Twp. shooting that injured 2 children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County announced Wednesday they've made additional arrests in connection to a Harrisburg shooting that seriously injured two children last month. The shooting occurred at about 11:50 p.m. on August 11 at a home on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street, according to Swatara...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes all lanes on Route 581 westbound in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed all lanes of Route 581 west in Cumberland County. PennDOT is reporting that there is a multi-vehicle crash involving a cement truck on Pa. 581 west between the Beginning of US 11 and Exit 5A; U.S. 11 South/ Pa. 581 west. All lanes are closed. PennDOT has also said there is heavy entrapment. Traffic, according to 511pa.com, is backed up all the way to the South Bridge.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing girl
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen two days ago. State Police say Jazzmine Waldrop was last seen at her grandfather’s house on September 18 at 8:30 p.m. in West Bradford and her whereabouts are unknown at this time.
abc27.com
Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
Man Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt When His Car Went Airborne In Central PA: Police
A car flew over a 20-foot-embankment while speeding in central Pennsylvania, police announced in a release on Wednesday, September 21. Anthyoine Vazquez-Jumper of Carlisle was driving west "at a high rate of speed" on West North Street in North Middleton Township when the right front of his car hit a curb, Township police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Harrisburg Shooting Leaves One Person Injured
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city last night. Officers were called to the intersection of 13th Street and Derry Street around 8 p.m. after shots were fired. Witnesses say an argument between two men led to the shooting that left one person injured. Reports are that the person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital although there are so far no details of their injuries.
Shooting aftermath; hazing charges; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. High: 85; Low: 67. Partly cloudy. Forever wounded: Hundreds of people in Harrisburg wounded by gun violence are quietly dealing with the physical, emotional and financial tolls as they navigate the rest of their lives. Harrisburg, which has the highest rate of violent crime in central Pennsylvania, experienced more than 800 non-fatal shootings over the past 10 years. Most receive little lasting attention from the public. Police solve only about 10% of non-fatal shootings, devoting most of their resources to investigating homicides.
abc27.com
Five suspects arrested after Swatara Township shooting injures children
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have announced that five more suspects have been arrested after they were allegedly found to be involved in a shooting in which two children were shot shortly before midnight on Aug. 11, 2022. According to police, Officers were dispatched to a home in...
abc27.com
Emu on the loose in York County
NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the North Hopewell Township Police Department, an emu is on the loose. The North Hopewell Township Police Department made a post to their Facebook this morning saying another emu is on the loose. Emus may look harmless, but the police department advices you stay away from the emu if you come across it. They can be very dangerous and cause serious injury to humans or animals.
Route 581 closed after truck, minivan crash in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Route 581 west is closed Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck and minivan crashed in Cumberland County, authorities said. All westbound lanes closed after the crash around 12:40 p.m. near the beginning of Route 11 in Lemoyne, according to 511PA. Traffic maps show a long line of traffic backed up...
WGAL
York County judge warns that jury duty scam is making the rounds
YORK, Pa. — The president judge of York County is warning people that the jury scam is circulating once again. The scam involves calls that spoof or mimic the court telephone number. During the spoofed call, the individual placing the call tells the victim they failed to appear for jury duty and must pay a fine.
AG: Former Trooper sentenced for stealing, using heroin on the job
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The PA Office of the Attorney General announced a former PSP Corporal has been sentenced for charges related to stealing drugs from the evidence room. According to the attorney general, former PSP Corporal Brian Rickard has been sentenced to six to 24 months on house arrest and three years probation for charges […]
WGAL
Police looking for vehicle involved in Lancaster County hit-and-run
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian. It happened on Monday around 8:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East. Police say 42-year-old Nathan Kipp was struck by...
Comments / 0