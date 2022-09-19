What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. High: 85; Low: 67. Partly cloudy. Forever wounded: Hundreds of people in Harrisburg wounded by gun violence are quietly dealing with the physical, emotional and financial tolls as they navigate the rest of their lives. Harrisburg, which has the highest rate of violent crime in central Pennsylvania, experienced more than 800 non-fatal shootings over the past 10 years. Most receive little lasting attention from the public. Police solve only about 10% of non-fatal shootings, devoting most of their resources to investigating homicides.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO