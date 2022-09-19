The Monday After: Recalling our colorful years of the 1970s

Colorful clothing, President Jimmy Carter and his cardigan sweaters, the oil crisis, President Richard Nixon's resignation and our country's bicentennial.

What do all those historical events, nostalgic items and memorable individuals have in common? They all are part of the 1970s, the decade that is the subject of the new Keller Gallery exhibition in Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. That exhibit goes on display Sept. 23 at the museum.

The display was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Every 10 years, we examine a 20th century decade in the Keller Gallery," explained Kim Kenney, executive director of McKinley Presidential Library and also the museum's curator. "We were set to do the 1970s in 2020, but we postponed the exhibition twice because we also wanted our Fall Fundraiser to be a Disco Party, and COVID had other plans for us. We are so excited that it’s finally here!"

The 1970s presented a decade that was filled with both serious experiences and gleeful color. Interestingly, the exhibit shows that the two may have been related.

"The 1970s were definitely a complicated era," said Kenney. "There were so many traumatic things happening – the Kent State shootings, Vietnam, the Watergate scandal, the oil crisis. Yet, the material culture of the decade reflects a sense of joy in the wild patterns and crazy color schemes. I have joked that if you just look at the artifacts in this exhibition, they will make you feel good, but if you read anything that I wrote (in exhibit panels), it will definitely bring you down. My theory is that people wanted to escape from all of the bad news that was happening around them by wearing funky clothes and dancing at the disco."

About the Disco Party

The private Disco Party that Kenney referred to will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The event, she said, will feature a progressive dinner on the history floor with food stations featuring 1970s food. Guests also will listen to music from the era, observe dance demonstrations, and have their pictures taken in a photo booth sponsored by Goodwill Industries. And a costume contest for the best 1970s-inspired outfits will be offered.

Tickets are $45 per person, $40 for museum members, and $35 for college students. Pre-paid reservations are required. Deadline is noon Sept. 21. Call 234-458-2825.

A special preview of the Keller Gallery exhibition before it opens to the public is planned for Friday during regular business hours.

Kenney said there likely is to be much interest in attending a disco party, since the exhibit they will see is, for many, as much nostalgic memory as history.

"For many of our visitors, the 1970s will not seem like history," she said. "But the reality is, 1970 was already 52 years ago. Historians generally wait about 20 years before examining an historical era, so we are well within the boundaries for classifying the 1970s as history."

Bringing a decade to life

Kenney said that "whenever you highlight a decade that some or most of your audience will remember, you inevitably invoke feelings of nostalgia, particularly with toys, clothing, and familiar household items."

"For everybody else, it’s as distant to them as World War I or the colonial era," she noted. "Being objective is key. I don’t want my decade exhibitions to be a rosy view of the past. Although the artifacts definitely skew that way, I wanted to be sure that I created panels about the harder things to talk about, like the Kent State shootings or Richard Nixon resigning. I want to look at the decade as a whole, not just disco music and bellbottoms."

Artifacts used to bring the '70s to life include items from McKinley museum's collection and objects offered for the exhibition on loan.

"There have not been many opportunities for me to merge the heavier themes of the exhibition with artifacts from our collection, but I was able to make that happen a few times," said Kenney. "We were able to borrow two POW bracelets from Nancy Suba, who purchased them from an ad in the back of a magazine. I was able to connect the CB radio in our collection to the oil crisis, because they were popularized by truckers who were helping each other find fuel and warning others about speed traps. The speed limit on national roads was lowered to 55 to maximize fuel efficiency."

Two historic events in American history are tied together by artifacts that some visitors might not expectto be museum fare. But, they indeed capture the moment in history that was the '70s.

"We have four beer cans from the era, so I wrote about the 26th amendment lowering the voting age to 18 in 1971, and 30 states also lowered their drinking age," explained Kenney. "The voting age was lowered because young men were old enough to be drafted at 18, but they couldn’t vote until they were 21, which many thought was unfair. A last-minute addition of an ashtray allowed me to write about Richard Nixon signing legislation to ban TV and radio advertising of cigarettes in 1970. Smoking rates have declined every year since 1973."

Kenney also spoke of recognizable artifacts that vividly illustrate the decade.

"I borrowed some kitchen appliances from my friend Tom Anderson which were made by The Hoover Company," she said. "There is a burnt orange fondue pot, an avocado green blender, and a harvest gold electric frying pan. Those are THE colors of the 1970s!

"We borrowed some rock albums from Nancy Suba, which include Bruce Springsteen, Abba, Journey, Eric Clapton and Bob Dylan. A highlight of the exhibition is the clothing, displayed on mannequins on a dancefloor beneath a working disco ball. We have everything from bell bottom jumpsuits and halter tops to embroidered jeans and fringed vests. We have one leisure suit, which we borrowed from our Digital Learning Specialist Brandy Smith’s father. We hardly have any men’s clothing in our collection, unless it is a tuxedo or a military uniform."

The curator's choice

Kenney said the clothing items are her favorite artifacts. And visitors to the exhibition will discover some previously unseen items on display.

"Since we haven’t done an exhibition on this time period before, almost all of the clothing has not been on view before," said Kenney. "In fact, this is the first time that many of these artifacts from our permanent collection have been on view.

"I like displaying our clothing collection because I think it is an important touchstone for visitors, no matter what era we are focusing on. For example, if we have Victorian dresses on display, visitors will remark about how restrictive they look with corsets or crinolines or bustles, and how modern clothing is so much more comfortable. But when we display clothing from the late 20th century, many of the styles have returned since then, because let’s face it: there is nothing new in fashion."

Anytime an entire decade of history is captured in a single exhibition, a curator has to think in broad terms and highlight significant events, Kenny said. Artifacts sum up widespread and memorable lifestyle trends. Words on panels speak in general terms to recall years of history.

"Although I don’t remember much of the 1970s firsthand, as a historian I think it was a very tumultuous time for the country," Kenney said. "There are lots of parallels to life today, like inflation, political scandals, and an identity revolution for women, racial minorities, and the LGBTQ community.

"One of my favorite things about studying history is figuring out how everything fits together. After the war protests faded with the end of the Vietnam War, the younger generation started to become introspective. This focus on 'self help' led writer Tom Wolfe to label the 1970s 'The Me Decade.' The focus would shift to achieving material success in the 1980s, as conservative policies dominated politics. But that’s for another exhibition!"

