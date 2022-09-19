ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, OH

Malvern undertakes major infrastructure project

By Malcolm Hall, The Repository
MALVERN ‒ The village is investing $1.46 million to enhance its water distribution system by installing 6,200 feet of new pipelines.

A new water main line will run along Carrollton and Porter streets, and Morges Road. This is the first of two phases, with the second phase involving smaller pipes that will connect to homes and businesses.

A village of 1,110 residents in northern Carroll County, Malvern has about 585 water customers.

"Our lines in the ground are probably 90 years old," Mayor Robert DeLong said. "They are probably original lines they built when they first started distributing water. Since I have been around, this is the first major (water line) project we have undertaken."

Tucson Inc. of New Philadelphia submitted the lowest bid for the project, but Village Council has yet to approve the contract.

"Phase one is the replacement of the main water trunk line through the south portion of the village," said design engineer Joshua Besancon of Engineering Associates of Wooster, which designed the project. "Fifty-year life expectancy is normal for water lines."

To help pay for the construction, village officials secured $367,178 from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and $499,999 from the Ohio Public Works Commission. Also, Malvern received $150,000 from the Ohio Department of Development to pay for engineering design work.

"Those ones have been secured already," village Administrator Derik Kaltenbaugh said. "We did pretty well this year."

Village officials anticipate receiving additional funding from the Ohio EPA for the construction cost.

"Whatever is left, we are getting a loan to cover the rest," Kaltenbaugh said. "I don't know the exact number."

Village officials are not predicting a rate increase for water to help Malvern recoup its expense.

"We haven't been forced in that corner yet," DeLong said.

Currently, village homeowners pay $36 a month for water. Malvern charges homeowners a flat rate rather using a meter to measure water usage.

The second phase of the waterline project involves installing smaller diameter pipes in the northern portion of the village. While these pipes will be smaller than the main, the second phase is projected to cost more than the first phase.

"We have got to replace them," Kaltenbaugh said. "I am tired of digging them up and trying to fix them. Phase two is a dream. We are trying to get it. But if we have to, we will break it down into smaller sections."

Paying for the second phase also is expected to involve relying on grants or loans.

"We will put that out for grant applications early next year," village Fiscal Officer Ashley Neading said. "The goal is to improve the quality and distribution of the water."

"They are going to issue a 40-year loan to cover the remaining balance of the project," Fiscal Officer Ashley Neading said. "What ever the grants do not cover we will finance at zero percent (interest)."

"We will put that out for grant applications early next year," Fiscal Officer Ashley Neading said.

"You are going to have fewer water (line) breaks," Fiscal Officer Ashley Neading said. "The goal is to improve the quality and distribution of the water."

