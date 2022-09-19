ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aces of Trades: Bell Farms offers cooked-from-scratch options in Chillicothe

By Drew Bracken
 3 days ago
CHILLICOTHE – Sometimes the goal is simple.

“We like to feed great people awesome food,” explained Shawna Bell. “Nothing gives the spirit a boost more than a good home-cooked meal.”

Bell and her husband, Mike Bell, run Bell Farms: “Featuring Slow Smoked Brisket, Chicken & Pork Over Native Hardwoods,” as their website states.

“Mike and I take care of all of the daily operations,” Shawna continued, “and we do all the cooking. When families gather at Bell Farms, there are no televisions, no Wi-Fi, no distractions. Simply have a great meal and enjoy each other’s company. Put your phone down and talk to each other!”

Shawna and Mike were both born and raised in Chillicothe. Shawna graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1993 and has a bachelor’s in information technology/networking. Mike graduated from Unioto in 1990.

“I was a stay-at-home mother,” Shawna said, “with my only son, Mike Jr., until he was 10 years old. Then I rejoined the work force at Adena Health Systems and then on to the Paint Valley ADAMH Board as IT manager.”

“I catered,” she continued, “with my brother-in-law in Chillicothe throughout the 1990’s and never really let it go. I left catering when I became pregnant with our son. But we never stopped cooking. Our smokers kept getting bigger and bigger. Then we bought a food truck and our customer base quickly exploded exponentially. We knew we had to find a brick-and-mortar location.”

In January 2021, Bell Farms opened at 59 East Water St.

“Mike worked at the Chillicothe VA until September 2021,” Shawna added, “when he left to be my right-hand at Bell Farms.”

“Shawna is a perfectionist,” assessed Mike, her husband of 27 year. “She strives to have very high quality, consistent homemade food. Her standards are high and if you work with her, your standards better be the same. No matter how many hours are in the day, she won't stop until the food is prepared properly, kitchen and restaurant areas are immaculate, and the customer is happy.”

“We wanted to start a family-friendly, down-home, cooked-from-scratch option in Chillicothe,” Shawna responded.

“We spent numerous years,” she added, “doing fundraisers and volunteering for different events for the Ross County Shrine Club and other organizations in Ross County, so we really never left the ‘food scene,’ if you will. Even during my son’s 4-H and FFA years at the Ross County Fair, we would haul all our cookers/smokers out to the fairgrounds and setup a drive-thru at our camping spot and feed all of the law enforcement and EMS (as well as numerous other folks) at no charge as a ‘thank you’ for all they did.”

“I wouldn’t change a single thing,” she concluded.

Bell Farms is located at 59 East Water Street in Chillicothe. For more information, call 740-637-9195 orlog on www.bellfarmschillicothe.com.

About the Series

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at gaznews@nncogannett.com or 740-349-1110.

