Stocks Extend Slide, Fed In Focus, Take-Two Leak, Porsche IPO, Queen's Funeral - Five Things To Know

Read full article on original website
Related
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Betters Medical Looks Ailing Going Into Hong Kong IPO
Betters Medical has launched a Hong Kong listing, relying on high-margin microwave ablation needles as its major revenue contributor. The company could face liability of tens of millions of yuan for failing to meet terms of an agreement with one of the investors in its Series C funding. By Molly...
Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees
Over the past few years, top investors have repeatedly warned Americans about a brewing bubble in the stock market and the increasing potential for a U.S. recession. And even after a roughly 19% drop in the S&P 500 so far this year, some of the world’s best market watchers continue to sound the alarm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire
To build wealth for retirement, you should ideally buy and hold stocks for multiple decades. Electronic Arts is a great stock to own with its dominant position in the gaming market. Spotify is riding a steady tailwind as the market leader in the audio streaming industry. You’re reading a free...
tipranks.com
KO, PEP: Too Late to Buy These Recession-Resilient Stocks?
The consumer staples sector contains many quality companies that have historically generated strong sales even during the most turbulent times. The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are two such names, with their most recent results displaying their ability to price resilient and growing results in a tough market environment. Nonetheless, their valuations are worth considering before buying.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple has unseated Tesla as the most-shorted US stock - after Elon Musk's EV company held the title for 864 days
Apple has ousted Tesla as the most-shorted US stock in dollar terms. Elon Musk's automaker held the title for 864 days, or more than two years. Short interest in Apple stock is $18.4 billion, compared to $17.4 billion in Tesla stock. Investors are betting more money against Apple than Tesla...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 54% and 68% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The Nasdaq-100 index has been crushed this year, and many individual stocks have fallen even farther. Datadog continues to grow rapidly despite a slowing economy and is nearing profitability. DigitalOcean is taking on trillion-dollar giants in the cloud services industry and is thriving. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda will repay $200 million in crypto to bankrupt lender Voyager - after the crash hit dollar values
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda plans to give crypto worth $200 million to Voyager to pay off a loan. The loan was worth $377 million before the crypto slump, which helped push lender Voyager into bankruptcy. Alameda agreed to make the payment in bitcoin, ether and seven smaller cryptos by the end...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Global Banks Follow in Fed's Footsteps
Wednesday's selling carried into Thursday as investors continued to take a risk-off approach to markets following the Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement. The central bank issued its third jumbo-sized rate increase yesterday and set expectations that it will continue to hike rates over its next few meetings. However, the Fed is not alone in its aggressive stance. Several global central banks have increased their benchmark rates this week in an ongoing effort to tame inflation, including the Bank of England and Switzerland's National Bank, which earlier today issued 50 basis point and 75 basis point rate hikes, respectively. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
Opendoor’s Plunge Leads 9% Drop in FinTech IPO Index
A banner week — but just not in the direction investors would have hoped. Macro-economic concerns dominated market mindsets these past several sessions, and worries about interest rates in particular — spiking sharply to the upside as the Fed put in another jumbo-sized rate hike. To that end,...
Thursday's Market Minute: S&P Futures Near Key Support After Tuesday's Tumble
S&P 500 futures are near a potentially important line in the sand after Tuesday’s -4.3% rout erased much of a big four-day surge upward, dashing bulls’ hopes for a something more than a mere relief rally. Technical evidence suggests the market is still trending downward as the /ES...
Benzinga
Wuxin Technology Holdings, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know
Wuxin Technology Holdings, Inc WXT IPO will take place September, 23 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker WXT. The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.50 and $6.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 22, 2023. About Wuxin Technology...
This ETF Was Up Over 3% Today While Markets Slide: What's Going On?
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ SQQQ surged Thursday while markets tumble. The SQQQ is a 3x leveraged inverse ETF that tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index. The top five companies in the index are Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corp MSFT, Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Tesla Inc TSLA and Alphabet Inc GOOG. The fund...
Sea Limited Stock: Bear vs. Bull
The bears believe its e-commerce and gaming businesses will face tough post-pandemic slowdowns as its losses widen. The bulls expect it to overcome those near-term challenges with more disciplined spending and the expansion of its fintech ecosystem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
TechCrunch
Singapore’s Arbor Ventures notches $193M toward next early-stage fintech fund
The Singapore-based VC focuses on early-stage financial tech startups, but it operates with a pretty expansive view of what constitutes fintech; its portfolio includes startups working on AI, healthcare, crypto and (of course) several buy now, pay later schemes. Arbor aims to raise nearly $107 million more for its third core fund, which could reach a total of $300 million, per a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Comments / 0