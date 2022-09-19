Read full article on original website
Man struck and killed in hit-and-run on SR 37
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that left a man dead late Tuesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is just south of I-465. Officers said a civilian IMPD employee notified police of what appeared to be […]
cbs4indy.com
Indy ties recent record for fatal hit-and-run crashes after man is killed on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead following a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s south side. Police say an off-duty IMPD civilian employee was headed home from work when they spotted the victim dead in the southbound lanes of State Road 37 at Epler. Police believe the victim, identified Wednesday...
1 dead, 2 wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and two other people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Daeshua Lamont Reese of Indianapolis. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7...
Girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus in Anderson
A girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus.
cbs4indy.com
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one...
Police pursuit ends with truck striking house on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit ended when a truck struck a house on Indianapolis' near south side early Tuesday morning. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers located the truck of a man with several active warrants, including possession of cocaine, auto theft, and possession of a controlled substance, IMPD said. The truck was traveling at a high speed at the time, police said.
cbs4indy.com
Vehicles on fire at Lebanon towing business
Several fire crews are on scene at a towing business in Lebanon, Indiana, where several cars are burning tonight. https://cbs4indy.com/news/vehicles-on-fire-at-lebanon-towing-business/
cbs4indy.com
Hendricks County highway worker dies after stepping behind excavating equipment
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee died on Wednesday morning after being struck by a large piece of excavating equipment while working on a job site. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. near a rural intersection at County...
cbs4indy.com
Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly...
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
cbs4indy.com
License plate reader helps track down stolen truck
INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East and North District have tracked down a red pickup truck that was stolen Tuesday morning from a gas station parking lot and had a child inside. Police said the child’s mother was inside a Shell gas station on the...
Total of 3 people, including 12-year-old, now dead after wrong-way I-465 crash
A total of three people, including a 12-year-old girl, have now died from injuries they suffered in a wrong-way crash on I-465 following a police pursuit.
cbs4indy.com
Construction workers help reunite 2-year-old in stolen truck with mother
INDIANAPOLIS — Construction workers got quite a surprise Tuesday when a toddler was dropped off at their job site near Speedway. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a child was inside of a red pickup truck Tuesday morning when it was stolen from a gas station parking lot. The...
cbs4indy.com
Child located while search for stolen truck continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the theft happened at 3402 North Emerson Avenue around 10:20 a.m. A 2006 red Nissan pick-up truck was taken with a 2-year-old child in the back seat. Police say...
cbs4indy.com
Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Henry, Hancock counties
A deadly crash involving two semi trucks closed I-70 eastbound in Henry and Hancock counties. Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Henry, Hancock …. Shelby County school district arming staff members …. Indiana education leaders working to expand career …. Westfield PD: Burglar threw rock through Great Clips …. Girl...
Police chase leads to wrong-way crash killing one, injuring children
One person died and multiple others are seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 465 off Rockville Road following a police pursuit on Saturday.
cbs4indy.com
Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the...
cbs4indy.com
Man in Bloomington sewer system arrested
A man who entered a Bloomington sewer system Tuesday while hiding from police has been captured and transferred to the jail. Monday: How to find out if your data is on the dark …. Former Baltimore Colts player paying special visit …. Gas City woman sentenced to life for killing...
WIBC.com
Person Found Shot to Death in Alley North of Downtown
INDIANAPOLIS–A person was found shot to death in an alley just off Illinois St., just north of I-65, about one mile north of downtown, Monday afternoon. Indianapolis Metro Police Lt. Shane Foley did not identify the person. The coroner’s office typically does that. Police responded to an incomplete...
cbs4indy.com
A Hummer, a distinctive bag and a love of Newport cigarettes helped police nab a serial dollar store robber
INDIANAPOLIS – When a black Hummer H3 pulled up to an Indianapolis Family Dollar store on July 20, 2019, police were confident they had their man. And when they recovered a distinctive black-and-green duffel bag from the vehicle, they knew they’d found the person responsible for a series of armed robberies targeting dollar stores and a Subway shop in the Indianapolis area over a period of several days.
