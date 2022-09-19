ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Man struck and killed in hit-and-run on SR 37

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that left a man dead late Tuesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is just south of I-465. Officers said a civilian IMPD employee notified police of what appeared to be […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 2 wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and two other people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Daeshua Lamont Reese of Indianapolis. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
WTHR

Police pursuit ends with truck striking house on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit ended when a truck struck a house on Indianapolis' near south side early Tuesday morning. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers located the truck of a man with several active warrants, including possession of cocaine, auto theft, and possession of a controlled substance, IMPD said. The truck was traveling at a high speed at the time, police said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Vehicles on fire at Lebanon towing business

Several fire crews are on scene at a towing business in Lebanon, Indiana, where several cars are burning tonight. https://cbs4indy.com/news/vehicles-on-fire-at-lebanon-towing-business/
LEBANON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Impd
FOX59

Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
cbs4indy.com

License plate reader helps track down stolen truck

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East and North District have tracked down a red pickup truck that was stolen Tuesday morning from a gas station parking lot and had a child inside. Police said the child’s mother was inside a Shell gas station on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cbs4indy.com

Child located while search for stolen truck continues

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the theft happened at 3402 North Emerson Avenue around 10:20 a.m. A 2006 red Nissan pick-up truck was taken with a 2-year-old child in the back seat. Police say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Henry, Hancock counties

A deadly crash involving two semi trucks closed I-70 eastbound in Henry and Hancock counties. Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Henry, Hancock …. Shelby County school district arming staff members …. Indiana education leaders working to expand career …. Westfield PD: Burglar threw rock through Great Clips …. Girl...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man in Bloomington sewer system arrested

A man who entered a Bloomington sewer system Tuesday while hiding from police has been captured and transferred to the jail. Monday: How to find out if your data is on the dark …. Former Baltimore Colts player paying special visit …. Gas City woman sentenced to life for killing...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

Person Found Shot to Death in Alley North of Downtown

INDIANAPOLIS–A person was found shot to death in an alley just off Illinois St., just north of I-65, about one mile north of downtown, Monday afternoon. Indianapolis Metro Police Lt. Shane Foley did not identify the person. The coroner’s office typically does that. Police responded to an incomplete...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

A Hummer, a distinctive bag and a love of Newport cigarettes helped police nab a serial dollar store robber

INDIANAPOLIS – When a black Hummer H3 pulled up to an Indianapolis Family Dollar store on July 20, 2019, police were confident they had their man. And when they recovered a distinctive black-and-green duffel bag from the vehicle, they knew they’d found the person responsible for a series of armed robberies targeting dollar stores and a Subway shop in the Indianapolis area over a period of several days.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy