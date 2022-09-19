Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Kazakhstan harvests 17.9 mln T of grains from 86% of sown area
ALMATY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kazakh farmers have harvested 17.9 million tonnes of grains and pulses so far this season, with harvesting 86.3% complete, the grain-exporting Central Asian nation's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday. The grain yield stood at 1.25 tonnes per hectare, it said in a statement. (Reporting by...
Agriculture Online
Ukrainian winter wheat sowing 9% complete, says agriculture ministry
KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms in all government-controlled regions have started sowing winter wheat for the 2023 harvest, seeding 364,000 hectares, or 9% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry did not provide a forecast, although Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters last...
Agriculture Online
U.N. ship to deliver Ukrainian wheat to Afghanistan - ministry
KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A fourth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), BC VANESSA, has arrived at Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa and will deliver 30,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Tuesday. Ukraine has already shipped wheat to Ethiopia...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises on Black Sea concerns; corn, soybeans up on slow harvest start
CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday after a day-earlier slide, underpinned by renewed fears about Black Sea supplies, traders said. Soybeans and corn also firmed, supported by slower-than-expected progress in the U.S. harvest. The most-traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat climbs on Black Sea supply issues; corn, soy lift on slow harvest
CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday after a day-earlier slide, underpinned by renewed fears about Black Sea supplies, traders said. Soybeans and corn also firmed, supported by slower-than-expected progress in the U.S. harvest. The most-traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures rebound on Black Sea supply concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures climbed on Tuesday to a two-month high, underpinned by uncertainty in the Black Sea region as Russia moves to formally annex captured regions of Ukraine, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract added 63-1/4 cents to $8.93-3/4 a bushel, its biggest daily gain since March 3. * CBOT's most-active contract reached $8.96-3/4 during the session, its highest since July 11. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures climbed 53-1/4 cents to $9.63 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat futures lifted 41 cents to close at $9.59-1/4 a bushel. * Concerns over Black Sea shipments flared after Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia this week, a move that Ukraine dismissed as a stunt by Russia after recent crushing losses on the battlefield. * Ukrainian farms in all government-controlled regions have started sowing winter wheat for the 2023 harvest, seeding 364,000 hectares (899,460 acres), or 9% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said. Last month, Ukraine's ag minister said the nation's planted area could fall to 3.8 million hectares from 4.6 million a year earlier due to the Russian invasion. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed stays unchanged in July
TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in July was unchanged at 47.2% from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Tuesday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Jul-2022 Jun-2022 Jul-2021 Total Shipments 1,827,149 2,047,208 1,945,965 Main Ingredients Corn 47.2% 47.3% 47.2% Sorghum 1.0% 1.0% 1.1% Wheat 1.9% 1.8% 1.9% Barley 4.0% 4.0% 3.8% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn retreat; Black Sea supply worries limit losses
(Updates prices, adds analyst comments) Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures retreated on Wednesday, but losses were capped by lingering concerns over Black Sea shipments, while soybeans slipped on pressure from Argentina exports. Investors were cautious ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike from the U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
China to release 14,400 tonnes of pork from reserves on Sept 23 - notice
BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China will release 14,400 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on Sept. 23, according to a notice from the reserves management centre on Wednesday. Beijing has said it will release pork ahead of the upcoming National Day holidays in October to keep prices...
Agriculture Online
Iraq to increase wheat planting to 750,000 hectares for 2022-2023 -official
DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Iraq plans to plant 750,000 hectares with wheat for the 2022-2023 season, an agriculture ministry official said. The local planting season is expected to begin in mid-October to November, ministry spokesperson Hameed al-Naif said. Iraq harvested 625,000 hectares in the 2021-2022 season, according to the...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's grain exports down 43% so far in 2022/23 -ministry
KYIV, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 43.2% year on year in the 2022/23 season so far at 6.88 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. The country's grain exports have slumped since the start of war in February because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India examining allowing some rice export cargoes trapped at ports - govt source
NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India is considerallowing the overseas shipment of some rice cargoes stuck at ports after the world's biggest exporter of the grain imposed restrictions earlier this month, a government official said on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity. To boost local supplies and calm prices...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat climbs as Ukraine war escalation feared; corn, soy lower
CHICAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures hit their highest in more than two months on Wednesday on fears of an escalation in the Ukraine war that has disrupted crucial Black Sea grain exports, but pared gains as fears of a global recession pressured the wider commodities sector. Corn...
Agriculture Online
India's summer-sown rice output expected to fall 6% in 2022-23
NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's summer-sown rice output is expected to fall 6% in the 2022-23 crop year, according to the latest government forecast, as patchy monsoon rains in the country's east hit planting and crop yields. Farmers in India, the world's second-biggest rice producer, are likely to...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soy gains on delayed slow harvest progress
CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures strengthened on Tuesday, supported by a sluggish start to U.S. harvest and import demand from China, traders said. * CBOT November soybeans closed up 17-1/2 cents at $14.78-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal added $10.10 to $439.40 a ton, notching life-of-contract highs in nearly every contract month, while CBOT December soyoil firmed 0.75 cent to 65.91 cents per lb. * The U.S. soybean harvest was 3% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said after Monday's market close, below an average estimate of 5% in a Reuters poll. * China's soybean imports from Brazil plunged in August from a year ago, customs data showed, as high prices capped purchases of the oilseed from the South American nation. Imports from the United States increased, however. * Brazil's soybean exports could reach 4.152 million tonnes in September, according to trade group ANEC, versus 4.471 million tonnes in the previous week's forecast. * Brazil's soymeal exports could reach 2.225 million tonnes this month, up from 2.114 million tonnes, ANEC said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. futures in cautious range as Ukraine war escalation looms
(Updates prices, adds details and analyst comment) Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures flitted between losses and gains in a narrow Asian trading range on Thursday, as traders digested concerns about Black Sea supplies and worries over a possible global recession dampening demand for commodities. The...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Crop merchant Louis Dreyfus' profits rise as it navigates Ukraine crisis
Louis Dreyfus first-half net profit almost doubles to $662 mln. Higher prices, volumes boost results as Ukraine war jolts market. Group says Russia, Ukraine small part of global crop sourcing. (Adds details, bullets, link to report) By Gus Trompiz. PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Global crop merchant Louis Dreyfus Company...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-IGC raises forecast for 2022/23 global wheat crop
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production, partly reflecting an upward revision for the crop in Russia. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body saw global wheat production rising to 792 million tonnes in 2022/23, up from...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Vietnam says not in deal with Thailand to jointly raise rice prices
HANOI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's agriculture minister said on Thursday the country is not in a deal with Thailand to jointly raise rice prices. The two countries' agriculture ministries "have only conducted general cooperation activities," minister Le Minh Hoan said in a statement during a government meeting in Hanoi.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat to 2-month high on Ukraine worries; corn firm, soy weak
CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures set fresh two-month highs on Thursday, buoyed by risks of a deepening conflict in Ukraine and dry weather in crop areas of Argentina and the U.S. Plains, traders said. Commodity funds hold a net short position in Chicago Board of Trade wheat...
Comments / 0