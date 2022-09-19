With 47 days until the election, Ohioans may not get a chance to see their candidates for governor and U.S. Senate debate. The latest: According to yesterday's Ohio Debate Commission (ODC) statement, Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Gov. Mike DeWine have declined invitations to debate.Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley and Senate candidate Tim Ryan have accepted.By the numbers: A USA Today Network/Suffolk University poll reported 84% of Ohioans want these candidates to debate. Why it matters: "Informed voters are the engine of our representative democracy … debates are a key way that voters come to decide who they...

