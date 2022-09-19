ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Axios

White House to host North Carolina mayors in manufacturing push

The White House will host key North Carolina leaders, including the mayors of Raleigh and Charlotte, as President Biden looks to expand on his argument that his administration is restoring American manufacturing. Why it matters: North Carolina is a crucial political battleground where Democrats are hoping to win a close...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Columbus

J.D. Vance, Gov. Mike DeWine decline invitation to debate

With 47 days until the election, Ohioans may not get a chance to see their candidates for governor and U.S. Senate debate. The latest: According to yesterday's Ohio Debate Commission (ODC) statement, Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Gov. Mike DeWine have declined invitations to debate.Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley and Senate candidate Tim Ryan have accepted.By the numbers: A USA Today Network/Suffolk University poll reported 84% of Ohioans want these candidates to debate. Why it matters: "Informed voters are the engine of our representative democracy … debates are a key way that voters come to decide who they...
OHIO STATE
Axios

New poll shows DeSantis leading Trump in hypothetical Florida primary

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) may have an edge among voters in his own state over former President Trump, a USA Today/Suffolk University poll out Wednesday shows. Why it matters: It's still early, but the new figures illustrate the potentially changing preferences among GOP voters in the Sunshine State in favor of rising conservative star DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

House passes Jan. 6 panel's bill to reform Electoral Count Act

The House on Wednesday voted to pass legislation to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to make it more difficult to subvert presidential elections. Why it matters: The Presidential Election Reform Act was introduced by Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), both members of the Jan. 6 select committee, as a response to the events that culminated with the U.S. Capitol riot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

First Black queer woman to serve as Human Rights Campaign's president

The country's largest LGBTQ advocacy group announced Tuesday that a Black, queer woman will serve as its president for the first time in its history. The big picture: Kelley Robinson replaces Alphonso David, who left the Human Rights Campaign after an investigation into his role in helping former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) respond to sexual harassment allegations.
ELECTIONS
Axios

House Republicans pull ads from Ohio Trump district

House Republicans have withdrawn their advertising for Ohio Republican J.R. Majewski, a MAGA-aligned candidate who was at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, Axios has learned. What's happening: The National Republican Congressional Committee withdrew about $1 million in ad reservations for the district, according to a GOP source familiar...
OHIO STATE
Axios

White House releases state-by-state data on student debt relief eligibility

The White House on Tuesday released state-by-state data on how President Biden's student debt relief plan will impact borrowers. The big picture: Over 40 million borrowers are eligible for the debt relief, and nearly 20 million borrowers could see their entire remaining balance discharged, according to the White House. States...
POTUS
Axios

Biden clarifies comments declaring "pandemic over"

President Biden on Tuesday addressed comments he made during a "60 Minutes" interview this week in which he said "the pandemic is over," per a pool report. Driving the news: Biden acknowledged at a New York City fundraiser that he was criticized for the remarks — which sparked a protest outside the White House, organized by the nonprofit MEAction Network, campaigning for long COVID sufferers. "But it basically is not where it was," Biden added.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Scoop: McConnell's closed-door confidence

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) expressed cautious optimism in closed-door remarks Monday to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that the GOP can win back control of the Senate, Axios has learned. Why it matters: McConnell has publicly downplayed expectations for winning the majority, with a prediction in mid-August that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Abortion looms over 2022 state ballots

Five forthcoming state ballot initiatives on abortion rights could add fissures to the fractured post-Roe landscape and the evolving patchwork of reproductive health policies. The big picture: The U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion has hardened sentiments in red and blue states and put critical access questions in front of voters this fall.
VERMONT STATE
Axios Richmond

How Virginia used COVID relief to fund law enforcement

Virginia spent millions in COVID-19 relief money to boost spending on police, jails and prisons — money that was initially touted as a lifeline for people struggling to afford housing, food and health care.Catch up quick: President Joe Biden gave U.S. cities and counties $350 billion to recover from the pandemic through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Few limitations were put on how local governments could spend ARPA funds.The big picture: An analysis by the Marshall Project found that local governments have allocated around $52.6 billion for "revenue replacement," a vague catch-all category, and nearly half of that went...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Stephen Colbert roasts Utah Senate candidate's viral campaign rap

Utah Republican Senate candidate Linda Paulson has a new fan. Driving the news: Late-night host Stephen Colbert poked fun at Paulson's viral, 57-second campaign ad on The Late Show Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Paulson's rhymes had racked up more than 4 million views on Twitter. 🎵 How it goes: "Hey...
UTAH STATE
Axios

Trump: Presidents can declassify documents "even by thinking about it"

Former President Trump insisted in a Fox News interview broadcast Wednesday night that he declassified government documents before taking them to his Mar-a-Lago residence. Why it matters: The issue of classified documents is central to the Department of Justice's investigation into Trump and the former president's legal battle with the DOJ after the FBI last month seized a raft of government papers at his property in Palm Beach, Florida, some of which were labeled "top secret."
POTUS
