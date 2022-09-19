The 28th Waterloo Honor Flight is flew out of the Waterloo Airport early this morning, headed for the nation’s capitol. Flight organizer Craig White says the flight will be a long, memorable day for some 90 Vietnam and Korean War veterans headed to Washington, D.C. White says, “I remember one of the first ones that we had, we had a gentleman go on it. He was really hepped up when he got there that morning and I said, ‘You need to slow down.’ This was a World War Two vet and I go, ‘It’s gonna’ be a long day and when you come home, you’re gonna’ be beat.’ And he goes, ‘I’ll tell you what, young man,’ a young ‘whippersnapper’ is what he called me. ‘When I come back, I am going to come off that plane and I’m going to do the Irish jig all the way down to the deal,’ and I’m going, ‘Yeah, I’ll be here to see that.’ And by God, he did.”

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO