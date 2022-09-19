ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa residents warned about possible election fraud scheme

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning residents about a possible election fraud scheme. The Mahaska County Auditor's Office and the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office have received reports that residents have been getting phone calls originating from New York state. The caller reportedly asks questions about...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Officials warn of potential election fraud scheme in Mahaska County

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office are reported that several citizens have received phone calls originating out of New York regarding the upcoming November 8th election. Officials say the caller begins to ask multiple questions about the election...
TaxBuzz

Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes

Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.
ZEARING, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Fired worker claims state employees shopped online, watched videos at desks

A former state employee says she was unfairly fired by the Iowa Department of Correctional Services, where workers routinely shopped, watched videos and livestreamed sporting events at their desks. The fired worker also alleges a supervisor pressured her employees to use their state computers to shop the supervisor’s online boutique during the workday. Kristen Johnson […] The post Fired worker claims state employees shopped online, watched videos at desks appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Mail carrier robbed in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several metro police departments are now investigating after a mail carrier was robbed in Des Moines around 2:15 p.m. Monday near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue. No arrests have been made yet. The letter carrier was not hurt. If you have any information, contact...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

People in this Iowa town won't pay property taxes this year

ZEARING, Iowa — People in Zearing won't pay any property taxes this fiscal year. That's because city officials failed to file the budget on time. The deadline was March 31, but the state said Zearing didn't file the budget until July 5. Le Roy, a small town in Decatur...
ZEARING, IA
KCCI.com

Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Des Moines librarian talks about book banning

A report says there were more attempts to get books banned from the nation’s libraries last year than ever before, and the director of Iowa’s largest public library system is speaking out against what she calls censorship. Sue Woody, who heads the Des Moines Public Library, says she...
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Fighter jet gets a lift to Sioux City for new paint job

An historic F-80 fighter jet made a flight to Sioux City for repainting with an assist from a Davenport-based Iowa Army National Guard Chinook helicopter. The 1950s era jet has been on display at Camp Dodge in Johnston and has the markings of the 174th Fighter Interceptor Squadron which was the predecessor to the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City. Flight engineer Staff Sergeant Jesse Ayala says carrying the jet in a sling under the helicopter to Sioux City allowed them to practice important aircraft recovery methods.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change

An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Adult male jawbone found in Iowa River likely from prehistoric era

The state archeologist has determined a jawbone found in a remote area of the Iowa River belonged to a prehistoric man. Someone on the Marshall County Conservation Staff discovered the bone in early August while conducting a wildlife survey. The jawbone, which is the strongest bone on the human face, was sent to the State Medical Examiners Office. It was confirmed to be human, but with no modern significance.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Human bone found in Iowa River is prehistoric, officials say

MARSHALL COUNTY, IOWA — A bone found in a dry bed of the Iowa River earlier this summer is a human jawbone, authorities say, belonging to a prehistoric Native American. The bone was found in early August by staff with the Marshall County Conversation Department. They found the bone and several others while conducting a wildlife survey. The bones were sent to the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner for testing. The tests found one bone was a human jawbone, the others were not human remains.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Five open burning bans lifted in southern Iowa, three remain

Open burning is now banned in two northwest Iowa counties and one in the southwest, as Plymouth County was added to the list at noon today. Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper made the request to the State Fire Marshal’s Office as they’ve only had a few sprinkles in the past several days and drought conditions persist. “With harvest coming up, we know we’re probably going to have some field fires with combines and that sort of thing going on,” Schipper says. “We want to try to focus on those that are accidental and things that can happen like that. We don’t want any intentional fires being lit this fall and control burns that get out of control.”
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Honor flight from Waterloo includes Vietnam, Korean War veterans

The 28th Waterloo Honor Flight is flew out of the Waterloo Airport early this morning, headed for the nation’s capitol. Flight organizer Craig White says the flight will be a long, memorable day for some 90 Vietnam and Korean War veterans headed to Washington, D.C. White says, “I remember one of the first ones that we had, we had a gentleman go on it. He was really hepped up when he got there that morning and I said, ‘You need to slow down.’ This was a World War Two vet and I go, ‘It’s gonna’ be a long day and when you come home, you’re gonna’ be beat.’ And he goes, ‘I’ll tell you what, young man,’ a young ‘whippersnapper’ is what he called me. ‘When I come back, I am going to come off that plane and I’m going to do the Irish jig all the way down to the deal,’ and I’m going, ‘Yeah, I’ll be here to see that.’ And by God, he did.”
WATERLOO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge

It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
DES MOINES, IA

