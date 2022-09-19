Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin placed on gun carriage to be pulled by 142 sailors to state funeral at Westminster Abbey
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin placed on gun carriage to be pulled by 142 sailors to state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
