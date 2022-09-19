Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Coinbase CEO: Crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, warned the industry might be forced offshore if regulators don't change their approach. Is the cryptocurrency industry a matter of national security?. Brian Armstrong, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, seems to think so, and argues it needs to be...
No one is using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says
JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted. JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payments, Takis Georgakopoulos, argues cryptocurrency has “a niche use case” and said the demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has seen a drastic decline in the past six months.
bitcoinist.com
Top Cryptos To Become A Millionaire: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Fantom (FTM) And Polygon (MATIC)
The crypto Fear and Greed Index reports 27 (Extreme Fear). This score is calculated from market volatility, momentum, social media, surveys, trends, and dominance. It provides a hugely simplified investment strategy for investors that can be utilised by professionals and new traders alike: Accumulate as much crypto as possible when the index reports 30 or lower and begin to take profits when the index reports 70 or higher.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Messari raises $35M to expand ‘Bloomberg of crypto’ ambitions
Not bad for a Two Bit Idiot. The “idiot” in question is Ryan Selkis, who uses the tongue-in-cheek monicker for his popular Twitter account, and who just raised a $35 million Series B round for Messari, the crypto data firm he founded in 2018. The funding round, led...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is a >2800% hike impossible by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs. Everyone loves memes too. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. Now, Dogecoin...
ambcrypto.com
ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…
The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
protocol.com
Coinbase wants to build the AWS for crypto
Coinbase is launching a new product to connect developers to the Ethereum blockchain as part of its effort to offer a full stack of crypto infrastructure technology and diversify its business away from consumer trading revenue. The new Node product provides APIs for developers to connect to the Ethereum blockchain,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
CoinTelegraph
JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’
While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
kitco.com
Nasdaq is preparing to launch a crypto custody solution for institutions
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Based on a report from Bloomberg, Nasdaq has created a new group that will focus on digital assets,...
Some crypto bigwigs said the Ethereum merge is a step toward mainstream adoption. Mark Cuban called it ‘a non-event’
The Ethereum merge made the influential blockchain much more green. The upgrade successfully shifted the model to proof of stake, eliminating mining on the network and reducing its environmental impact by more than 99%. But did the merge lay the groundwork for mainstream adoption and more institutional investment? It depends...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Merge Brings 'Sell-the-Fact' Price Move in Crypto Markets
The price of ether (ETH) tumbled suddenly in cryptocurrency markets Thursday, ending a stretch of price stability that prevailed in the hours after the Ethereum blockchain completed its historic shift to a more energy-efficient proof-of-stake blockchain, known as the Merge. At press time, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value was...
Business Insider
Bitcoin Surges Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, showed some recovery signs, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), also traded higher on Tuesday, surpassing the $1,300 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ripple (CRYPTO:...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
makeuseof.com
Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Loses $160 Million to Hackers
The CEO of Wintermute, a popular crypto market maker, has announced that the platform has lost $162.2 million dollars via a huge hack. Various kinds of cryptocurrency funds were stolen in this attack. Wintermute CEO Reveals Massive Losses via Hacking. On September 20, 2022, the CEO of Wintermute, Evgeny Gaevoy,...
u.today
30% of Shiba Inu Holders Are Now Holding for Long-Term Reasons: Report
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoslate.com
Crypto analytics firm Messari raises $35 million in latest Series B round
Crypto research and analytics firm Messari has raised $35 million from a new Series B round to grow its data offerings and tools. Messari co-founder Ryan Selkis announced the new funding during the ongoing Mainnet 2022 Summit. The fund will be invested in growing its team and developing its newly-launched products.
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain investor Abraham Piha explains how Tornado Cash legal issues will affect the crypto market
Things have not been looking too good for the crypto market in recent months, with the market seemingly being gripped by one piece of bad news after another. To this point, on Aug. 8, the United States Department of the Treasury’s Oﬃce of Foreign Assets Control issued legal sanctions against digital currency mixer Tornado Cash.
Comments / 1