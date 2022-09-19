Read full article on original website
cryptobriefing.com
Proposed U.K. Legislation Would Enable Harsher Crackdowns on Crypto Crime
The U.K. government has introduced new legislation called the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency bill. The bill will give the government greater power to "seize, freeze and recover cryptoassets" used in crime. The bill is not strictly related to cryptocurrency and will also target illegal financial activity in general. The...
U.K.・
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North Korea
BUSAN, South Korea, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, due to join South Korean ships in a military show of force aimed at sending North Korea a message, officials said.
