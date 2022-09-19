ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
cryptobriefing.com

Proposed U.K. Legislation Would Enable Harsher Crackdowns on Crypto Crime

The U.K. government has introduced new legislation called the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency bill. The bill will give the government greater power to "seize, freeze and recover cryptoassets" used in crime. The bill is not strictly related to cryptocurrency and will also target illegal financial activity in general. The...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy