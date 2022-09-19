Read full article on original website
WPTV
Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Commuters on St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie call the start of their drive a mess. James Rich often leaves before sunrise for his daily commute to his job in Riviera Beach. "Traffic has just increased exponentially in the last five years,"...
thenextmiami.com
Brightline Passes 100K Riders In August, On Track To Complete Orlando Extension
Brightline ridership continues to hit record levels, as it nears completion of an extension to Orlando. The company is also making progress on a local commuter rail line in Miami-Dade and Broward, according to a report released yesterday to investors. Brightline said it carried 100,116 passengers in August 2022 –...
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
cw34.com
'Shocked and Confused': Vero Beach church scandal leaves locals speechless
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vero Beach residents are on edge about the Holy Cross Catholic Church in wake of an alleged embezzlement scandal by staff members, as our Luli Ortiz first reported on Tuesday. Multiple locals shared similar sentiments today of shock and disbelief and the church has...
cw34.com
South Florida actress says report she was missing was false
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
WSVN-TV
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
cw34.com
Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
cw34.com
Body found floating in canal in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was found floating in a canal off of Sunshine Farms Way in Palm City on Thursday afternoon. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said crime scene detectives are working to retrieve the body, which will be taken to the medical examiner's office. The...
Fight against rampant property title thefts in South Florida
MIAMI - It only takes minutes for someone to steal your home. South Florida is a hotbed for title thefts. Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor called it one of the easier crimes to commit. One local business owner, however, is stepping up to help protect property owners from fraudsters. Twenty days before the attacks on September 11th, 2001, Kevin Tacher retired his hard hat and moved from the Big Apple to South Florida. In New York, he worked as a firefighter, saving lives. "I've always prided myself on going above and beyond from day one,"...
click orlando
Citizens Insurance hits over 1M policies as Florida homeowners turn to last resort
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Barry Gilway, president and CEO of Citizens Property Insurance Corp., said Wednesday the state-backed insurer has been a “roller coaster ride” for the past two decades. Right now, it is continuing to pick up speed. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the...
Palm Beach County Community Cracking Down On Semis Parked At Home
Some residents of The Acreage are upset that code enforcement is starting to push back on homeowners who are parking big rigs on their property.
cw34.com
Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
cw34.com
Train like a K-9 with Port Saint Lucie police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ciro, Jaxson , Bodhi and the newest members of the Port St. Lucie k-9 Team Landi and Ronin, are a big help to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Just last week K-9 Ciro help put a 32-year-old man behind bars after Port...
Why are Palm Beach County public school teachers leaving the profession?
Newly released numbers are shedding some light on just how many Palm Beach County public school teachers are leaving the profession and why.
cw34.com
Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
Click10.com
South Florida man accused of torturing threatened bird
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man faced a judge Tuesday after state wildlife officials accused him of abusing a bird on Florida’s threatened species list. Michael Bochicchio, 31, of Palm Beach Gardens, is accused of torturing a sandhill crane. He faces two misdemeanor counts and one third-degree felony count.
cw34.com
Boca Raton synagogue sends help to Puerto Rico
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A local synagogue is helping to ensure the Puerto Rico victims get all the supplies they need. Hurricane Fiona blew through Puerto Rico and it was almost five years to the day when hurricane Maria hit the island. Rabbi Mendel Zachari, the director of...
wabcradio.com
New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida
NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 765LT | Spotted in Boca Raton, Florida
Spotted this crazy green 765LT Spider street parked at Mizner Park. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
