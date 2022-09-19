ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florida Phoenix

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

South Florida actress says report she was missing was false

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Body found floating in canal in Martin County

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was found floating in a canal off of Sunshine Farms Way in Palm City on Thursday afternoon. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said crime scene detectives are working to retrieve the body, which will be taken to the medical examiner's office. The...
PALM CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Fight against rampant property title thefts in South Florida

MIAMI - It only takes minutes for someone to steal your home. South Florida is a hotbed for title thefts. Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor called it one of the easier crimes to commit. One local business owner, however, is stepping up to help protect property owners from fraudsters. Twenty days before the attacks on September 11th, 2001, Kevin Tacher retired his hard hat and moved from the Big Apple to South Florida. In New York, he worked as a firefighter, saving lives. "I've always prided myself on going above and beyond from day one,"...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Train like a K-9 with Port Saint Lucie police

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ciro, Jaxson , Bodhi and the newest members of the Port St. Lucie k-9 Team Landi and Ronin, are a big help to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Just last week K-9 Ciro help put a 32-year-old man behind bars after Port...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

South Florida man accused of torturing threatened bird

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man faced a judge Tuesday after state wildlife officials accused him of abusing a bird on Florida’s threatened species list. Michael Bochicchio, 31, of Palm Beach Gardens, is accused of torturing a sandhill crane. He faces two misdemeanor counts and one third-degree felony count.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Boca Raton synagogue sends help to Puerto Rico

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A local synagogue is helping to ensure the Puerto Rico victims get all the supplies they need. Hurricane Fiona blew through Puerto Rico and it was almost five years to the day when hurricane Maria hit the island. Rabbi Mendel Zachari, the director of...
BOCA RATON, FL
wabcradio.com

New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida

NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
FLORIDA STATE

