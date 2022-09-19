ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Volleyball PRO

Brushton, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

The Tupper Lake Senior High School volleyball team will have a game with Brushton Moira Senior High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Tupper Lake Senior High School
Brushton Moira Senior High School
September 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

More Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - More Ogdensburg neighborhoods are being advised to boil water. City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. They should boil the water or use bottled instead. Crews are replacing a water valve, so...
OGDENSBURG, NY
dailyadvent.com

Ogdensburg featured in video at conference of International City/County Managers Association

The Seaway Festival parade passes by Ogdensburg City Hall in 2021 as it travels down Ford Street, a historic corridor in the city. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times OGDENSBURG — The city has made its video debut at the International City/County Managers Association’s annual conference.... –––– ––––– ––– ––––––––––– –––––––– ––––– –– –––– –––––––––––...
OGDENSBURG, NY
WCAX

Lake Placid to lose power for transmission line replacement

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - A planned power outage will leave Lake Placid residents in the dark overnight Tuesday. National Grid says the outage will start Tuesday at 9 p.m. and will last until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The power interruption will allow the utility to replace a transmission line...
LAKE PLACID, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Education#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports#Sports
wwnytv.com

Expect Snow murder trial in 2023

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The earliest Michael Snow of Massena will stand trial for the killing of a SUNY Potsdam student is the first part of 2023. That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua. Snow, who was 31 at the time of his arrest, is...
MASSENA, NY
informnny.com

Morristown woman arrested on harassment charges

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Morristown has been arrested on harassment charges. On September 14, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Ann L. Horton following a reported incident in the town of Morristown. Sheriff’s Deputies accused Horton of striking another female victim during a...
MORRISTOWN, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Franklin County land bank initiative moves forward

MALONE — Jeremy S. Evans, CEO of the Franklin County Economic Development Corp., addressed county legislators and provided an update on his office’s work to establish a land bank in Franklin County that would aim to create another avenue for dealing with blighted and vacant properties. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Happy Holidays gift shop opens in Malone

MALONE — The village has a new gift shop on Raymond Street that held its grand opening Tuesday. Debbie and Norman J. Bonner III opened Happy Holidays, at Clay, Cloth, and Wood, describing it as a local place to shop for specialty gifts.
MALONE, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Loon Lake’s lifestyles of the rich and famous

HIstoric former resort features a surviving hotel annex, several cottages (including one that housed multiple presidents) and a history of famous visitors. Loon Lake is along a road less taken. You won’t pass it on your way from here to there. Found three miles west of state Route 3, 20 miles north of Saranac Lake, along Route 26, the old Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike, it requires a dedicated trip. Its history as one of the most “socially prominent” resorts in the Adirondacks saw wealthy families such as the Vanderbilts, Whitneys, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Guggenheims regularly staying as guests. It features one of the earliest golf courses in the Adirondacks and African-American homesteaders with ties to Gerrit Smith of Timbuctoo and the abolitionist movement.
LOON LAKE, NY
wwnytv.com

Man allegedly strikes victim in back of head, causing injury

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Norfolk man was charged with assault after an argument allegedly turned physical Saturday. State police say 57-year-old Peter Cavanaugh allegedly pushed the victim and struck them in the back of the head. The victim was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment of a cut...
NORFOLK, NY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County man arrested on assault charges, victim injured

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County has been arrested on assault charges. According to New York State Police, a domestic dispute occurred on South Main Street in the town of Norfolk on September 17. Troopers responded and 57-year-old Peter F. Cavanaugh of Norfolk was identified...
NORFOLK, NY
WCAX

Plattsburgh YMCA gets $1M pledge toward new home

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A $1 million pledge will help the Plattsburgh YMCA move closer to its goal of a new home. Tuesday, the Plattsburgh Y announced the pledge from Stewart’s Shops and the related Dake Foundation. The YMCA is working to secure the funds for a $13 million...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is teaming up with New York’s Office of Cannabis Management for an information session this Thursday. The discussion is open to the public and will focus on conditional licenses. The conditional licenses are for people who have been incarcerated or impacted by incarceration for cannabis-related offenses.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Melissa L. Brand

Melissa L. Brand, 37, of Owls Head, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2022. Born on February 10, 1985, she was the daughter of Marty and Nancy Tuper Almond. Her parents survive. On July 16, 2005, she was married to Richard Brand at Notre Dame Church in Malone. He...
MALONE, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Second DWI earns Champlain man felony charges

BEEKMANTOWN | On Sept. 16, a 21-year-old Champlain man was arrested and charged with two felony-level DWIs as well as two misdemeanors related to driving while intoxicated. According to a report issued by the Clinton Co. Sheriff's Department, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, Sheriff's deputies pulled Joshuah R. McGoldrick over after he was noted to be driving on the shoulder of a road in the Town of Beekmantown. Authorities say they determined that McGoldrick had been driving with a BAC greater than .08.
CHAMPLAIN, NY
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

326
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy