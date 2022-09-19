Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Suspect shot by officer in southwest Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
Stabbing Suspect Injured In OKC Police Shooting Wednesday Night
Oklahoma City Police responded to a stabbing Wednesday night when officers said the suspect they were pursuing pulled out a weapon. Police said they were on the scene of a stabbing near Southeast 89th Street and South Bryant Avenue when they received another call that their suspect was now across the city near Southwest 104th Street and South Western Avenue.
OKCPD: Fatal 2 vehicle collision
A person has died in a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle near SE 74th Street and Air Depot Blvd. Wednesday evening.
OCPD Responds To Hit-And Run In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police responded to a hit-and-run after 10 p.m. Tuesday night near Northwest 25th Street and North Independence Avenue. OCPD said the victim was walking in the road and was hit, but also said they don’t have a vehicle description other than it was a silver car. OCPD...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say a motorcyclist has died following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City.
Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Man In Bethany
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Bethany. Bethany police said they responded to a call at around 1:41 a.m. at a Bethany home near North Rockwell Avenue and Northwest 42nd Street where someone claimed a homeowner shot someone. Officers said the call originated from somebody...
Man Shot 12 Times Following Argument In NE OKC
Oklahoma City police said a man was shot 12 times during an argument Monday morning. The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Northeast 39th Street and Dungee Boulevard. Authorities said the victim is alive and in the hospital. The alleged shooter was arrested at the scene. Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce...
Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
Police: Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Cleveland Co.
Cleveland County Sheriffs say an individual had allegedly barricaded themselves after they did not show up for court on Wednesday.
Oklahoma City Police Identifies 2 Victims In Separate Homicides
The Oklahoma City Police Department released information on two victims of separate homicides Monday morning. Authorities responded to the first scene for a welfare check just before 8:45 a.m. at an apartment complex near Northwest 23rd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, officials said they found 53-year-old Jason...
OKC Man Hit By Car, Killed After Running Into Traffic
Oklahoma City Police said a man was hit by a car and killed at around 1 a.m. Thursday on I-40 near North Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police said dispatchers received several calls about a man acting erratically and running in and out of traffic. OCPD said he was pronounced dead...
California man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A California man was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Oklahoma City shortly after midnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Ford F450 with a 40-foot trailer driven by a Narasota, Texas man struck the victim on I-40 westbound. Troopers said the Ford F450 driver...
Police investigate after man’s body found in Oklahoma City
Currently, the investigation is in the early stages.
OKC Metro Mother Arrested After 4-Car DUI Crash
Police say four young children, all under the age of nine, were inside 25-year-old Melissa Boyles' car at the time of the crash. Investigators said she hit another car so hard, it left at least one person trapped inside their vehicle. Afterwards, Oklahoma City Police said Boyles was unable to...
Suspects in two Oklahoma City homicide cases expected in court
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspects in two separate murder cases in Oklahoma County will be in court Tuesday and expect to get updates. One is for a deadly double shooting in late September 2021 near Southwest 59th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Police said a fight escalated to gunfire, and a man died and a woman was injured.
Police: Woman zip tied, robbed at gunpoint at OKC hotel
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery at a southwest Oklahoma City hotel.
US Marshals: OK Co. fugitive arrested in Florida less than 24 hours after receiving warrant
Less than 24 hours after receiving the warrant, U.S. Marshals in Florida found and arrested Thomas on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Oklahoma County deputy injured in shooting prays over slain deputy's desk
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County deputy injured during a shooting at an Oklahoma City home in late August stopped by the office on Tuesday. Deputy Mark Johns and Sgt. Bobby Swartz were shot while serving an eviction notice at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard. Swartz died, and Johns has been recovering after he was shot in the leg.
OKC Police, Fire Respond To Crash In NE OKC
First responders have arrived at the scene of a wreck that happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Northeast 122nd Street and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City police said at least two have been transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Authorities closed the northbound section of Broadway Extension, but it...
Police: Man’s body found inside vacant apartment
Detectives are investigating after a man's body was found inside a vacant apartment on Monday morning.
