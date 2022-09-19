ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Midwest City, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Man In Bethany

Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Bethany. Bethany police said they responded to a call at around 1:41 a.m. at a Bethany home near North Rockwell Avenue and Northwest 42nd Street where someone claimed a homeowner shot someone. Officers said the call originated from somebody...
BETHANY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Man Shot 12 Times Following Argument In NE OKC

Oklahoma City police said a man was shot 12 times during an argument Monday morning. The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Northeast 39th Street and Dungee Boulevard. Authorities said the victim is alive and in the hospital. The alleged shooter was arrested at the scene. Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce...
KOCO

Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Oklahoma City Police#The Ou Health
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Identifies 2 Victims In Separate Homicides

The Oklahoma City Police Department released information on two victims of separate homicides Monday morning. Authorities responded to the first scene for a welfare check just before 8:45 a.m. at an apartment complex near Northwest 23rd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, officials said they found 53-year-old Jason...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Man Hit By Car, Killed After Running Into Traffic

Oklahoma City Police said a man was hit by a car and killed at around 1 a.m. Thursday on I-40 near North Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police said dispatchers received several calls about a man acting erratically and running in and out of traffic. OCPD said he was pronounced dead...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspects in two Oklahoma City homicide cases expected in court

OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspects in two separate murder cases in Oklahoma County will be in court Tuesday and expect to get updates. One is for a deadly double shooting in late September 2021 near Southwest 59th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Police said a fight escalated to gunfire, and a man died and a woman was injured.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County deputy injured in shooting prays over slain deputy's desk

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County deputy injured during a shooting at an Oklahoma City home in late August stopped by the office on Tuesday. Deputy Mark Johns and Sgt. Bobby Swartz were shot while serving an eviction notice at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard. Swartz died, and Johns has been recovering after he was shot in the leg.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Police, Fire Respond To Crash In NE OKC

First responders have arrived at the scene of a wreck that happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Northeast 122nd Street and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City police said at least two have been transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Authorities closed the northbound section of Broadway Extension, but it...

