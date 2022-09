Nashville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — CMT will honor Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes as their 2022 Artists of the Year during a ceremony in October. Pearce, Johnson and Hayes are first-time artists of the year, while Brown and Combs come back for their third time. The show includes tributes by other artists for each star who has had hit songs or albums and greatly impacted country music. The show will air on Oct. 14 on CMT. Brown and Combs are among the top selling artists in country music, packing out arenas and stadiums and landing multiple hits on the charts.

