Samsung Launches Solve For Tomorrow Contest 2023 For US Students
Samsung has opened applications for its annual Solve for Tomorrow contest for 2023. It is a national competition for US public schools between grades 6 to 12. With the help of their teachers and schools, participating students have to use science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM, in short) to create innovative and sustainable products or solutions that can help transform local communities. The company will award prizes worth over $2 million through this contest.
Revealed: Roman Abramovich 'met freed British POWs on luxury private jet from Russia to Saudi Arabia and gave them iPhones so they could call their families as they ate steak, canapes and tiramisu after Putin's troops tortured them for six months'
Roman Abramovich met British POWs who faced the threat of a Russian firing squad in Ukraine on a luxury private jet from Russia to Saudi Arabia and gave them iPhones so they could call their families, it's been reported yesterday evening. The five British hostages who faced the threat of...
Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourists from October
Japan announced Thursday that it will lift tough Covid restrictions on foreign tourists, reopening the borders after two and a half years. Japan, along with China, has been a holdout in continuing tough restrictions on visitors as much of the world has moved on from the pandemic.
On The Money — Bank chiefs under fire for low savings interest rates
Lawmakers want to know why interest rates on savings accounts aren’t rising as fast as the Federal Reserve’s baseline interest rate range. We’ll also look at GOP resistance to a key priority for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and up to $45 billion in pandemic relief fraud. But...
