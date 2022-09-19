ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Launches Solve For Tomorrow Contest 2023 For US Students

Samsung has opened applications for its annual Solve for Tomorrow contest for 2023. It is a national competition for US public schools between grades 6 to 12. With the help of their teachers and schools, participating students have to use science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM, in short) to create innovative and sustainable products or solutions that can help transform local communities. The company will award prizes worth over $2 million through this contest.
Revealed: Roman Abramovich 'met freed British POWs on luxury private jet from Russia to Saudi Arabia and gave them iPhones so they could call their families as they ate steak, canapes and tiramisu after Putin's troops tortured them for six months'

Roman Abramovich met British POWs who faced the threat of a Russian firing squad in Ukraine on a luxury private jet from Russia to Saudi Arabia and gave them iPhones so they could call their families, it's been reported yesterday evening. The five British hostages who faced the threat of...
