Hahira, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAMS, a felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI's Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff's Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
