OBITUARY: Matthew Brian Morehead
Matthew Brian Morehead, age 50, passed away suddenly at his home in Smyrna, Tennessee on Friday, September 16, 2022. Beloved by his mother, Susan Douglas (Bob), and brothers Troy Morehead (Vickie) and Keith Morehead, step-sisters, Jennifer Plattenburgh (Randy) and Donna Brewer (Steve). He is preceded in death by his father,...
OBITUARY: Sue S. Cain
Sue S. Cain, age 79, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Greenwood, Mississippi and attended college in Mississippi, pursuing her lifelong career in education. She taught for 38 years, including schools in Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana and spent the majority of her career in Rutherford County, teaching at Smyrna and LaVergne High Schools.
OBITUARY: Jonathan Lamar Rhyne
Mr. Jonathan Lamar Rhyne of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, he was 48 years old. He was born in Madison and grew up in Hendersonville. Jonathan was a 1993 graduate of Hendersonville High School. He had attended New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro and was a member of First Baptist Church Hendersonville.
OBITUARY: Marcia Lou Neeley Worley
Marcia Lou Neeley Worley, age 75 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away at her home on Monday, September 19, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, Ohio and resided in Murfreesboro for 42 years. Marcia was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Ruth Snider Neeley of Wisconsin and sister, Suzanne Beetham...
OBITUARY: Melody Lynne Bailey
Melody Lynne Bailey of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, she was 67 years old. She was a native of Haslett, MI and was preceded in death by her father, Norman Shuck. Mrs. Bailey attended Blackman United Methodist Church and was retired as Dr. Saraswat’s office manager....
OBITUARY: Glen Tucker Jackson
Glen Tucker Jackson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was called to the Lord on Sunday, September 18th, 2022, he was 33 years old. Glen is survived by his parents, Gary and Reba (Lee) Jackson of Murfreesboro, and his brother, Lee Fynis Jackson of Worcester, Massachusetts. Glen also leaves behind his cherished Aunt Janet, Uncle Allen, and many beloved cousins and friends.
OBITUARY: Dwight Robison
Dwight Robison of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, he was 73 years old. A native of Frankfort, IN, he was the son of the late Thomas Robison and Julia Jean Stockberger Robison. Mr. Robison is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Charles) Clark of Murfreesboro, TN; son,...
OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Everette Jackson
James “Jim” Everette Jackson, age 81 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born October 31, 1940, in Utica, MS to the late Dampeer and Eva Grace McPherson Jackson. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rebecca “Becky” Dawson Jackson;...
Smyrna Rotary 20th Annual Wings of Freedom Fish Fry Another Success
Rotary Club of Smyrna has spearheaded the Wings of Freedom Fish Fry for 20 years. Over the life of the event, they have raised more than $1.7 million dollars that they have donated to the city and a number of local non-profit organizations. This year they raised an additional estimated $195,000, as funds are still coming in from their online auction.
OBITUARY: Gerlinde ‘Linda’ Cupples
Gerlinde “Linda” Cupples, age 47 of Rockvale, Tennessee died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital following a brief illness. She was a native of Riverside, California and a daughter of Matthew McLinden and Marjorie Cameron. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by...
OBITUARY: William D. Winfrey
Mr. William D. Winfrey passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, he was 79 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, William B. and Mildred “Marie” Carney Winfrey; and sister, Nancy Winfrey. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Winfrey; son, Marcus...
RCS Celebrates the Return of the Campus School Chickens!
Employees, parents and students come together to restart popular program after pandemic; kindergarteners and other students learn to care for chickens who become like pets. Outside of Homer Pittard Campus School Friday morning, there was a scene some might call strange. It started with a marching group of proud kindergarteners,...
Bettie Page Historical Marker to be Unveiled at Nashville High School
A historical marker, honoring pinup icon and Nashville native Bettie Page, will be unveiled at Page’s alma mater Hume-Fogg Academic High School. The unveiling is expected to take place later this year or the beginning of next year. The marker is all thanks to Ben Wilkinson, a graduate of...
OBITUARY: Joshua Oakes
Joshua Oakes of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, he was 33 years old. He was a native of Crossville, Tennessee and a son of Anthony Oakes of Crossville and Tonya Hamby Oakes of Smyrna. In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his fiancé, Ashley...
OBITUARY: Francis Ralph ‘Frank’ Ginanni
Francis Ralph (Frank) Ginanni, whose last intelligible words were “Screw those assholes,” died on September 19, 2022 in Murfreesboro, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Martina Moizuk Ginanni, and older brother, Joseph. He is survived by daughters, Kathryn Scott Ginanni (Murfreesboro, TN) and...
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet vs Wilson Central Preview
Week six is here, and with it comes a lot of great Middle Tennessee high school football. For our week six Game of The Week, we find ourselves in Wilson County for a rivalry matchup between Mount Juliet and Wilson Central. This bragging rights brawl will be huge for both teams. Mount Juliet needs this win to stay on par with their other cross-town rival, Green Hill who is 2-0 in district play just like the Golden Bears. Wilson Central will be looking to put their name in that race before we get too deep into the season. It doesn’t get much better than rivalries and district implications.
OBITUARY: Edward Wayne Swann
Edward Wayne Swann, age 68 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home. A native of Gadsden, AL, he was the son of the late Harold Edward and Peggy Sue Conner Swann. Wayne is survived by his brother, Donny Swann and his wife Judy of...
OBITUARY: James Nesbitt Harrison
James Nesbitt Harrison passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Harmony Victory Station, he was 90 years old. He was born in Rutherford County where he was raised until his service with the Army at Ft Bragg and then a career with Bell South in Memphis TN, where he stayed until he was finally able to get back to Rutherford County where he finished his career with Bell South.
OBITUARY: Khammoune Manosinh
Mrs. Khammoune Manosinh, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Mrs. Manosinh was a very hard worker to make sure she provided for her family. She was involved with Wat Lao Buddharam Temple and Wat Amphawan of America. Mrs. Manosinh is survived by her daughters,...
Our Middle TN High School Football MVP – Week 5
The Middle Tennessee Source MVP for week five is Mt. Pleasant Quarterback Nick Brown. Nick was nominated for his performance in a win against Loretto where he scored four touchdowns, one passing and three rushing, and had 248 yards of total offense. This is what Mt. Pleasant Head Coach, Kit...
