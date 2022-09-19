ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Land O Lakes, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

The Zephyrhills Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with Academy at the Lakes High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Zephyrhills Christian Academy
Academy at the Lakes High School
September 19, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Land O' Lakes, FL
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
City
Zephyrhills, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City local turns 100

Etta Wetherington details life while preparing for birthday party. Only a few individuals live long enough to celebrate their centennial birthday and reflect on their many years of memories. Etta Wetherington happens to be one of those people as she will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Nov. 11. A...
PLANT CITY, FL
Bay News 9

Apollo Beach parents fear for student safety after crossing guard struck by car

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A crossing guard at Apollo Beach Elementary School was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car while helping a student cross the street. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crossing guard was struck in the crosswalk at Dickman Road and Apollo Beach Boulevard the morning of Sept. 13. The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for the accident.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Seminole Heights business owners express frustration, take a hit on sales due to construction projects

TAMPA, Fla. - A solution can’t come soon enough for residents and business owners in Seminole Heights who said they’ve been dealing with construction for nearly a year. The closures have started to affect their everyday life and their businesses, which is why Tampa City Council plans to take a look at the construction concerns next Thursday during their meeting.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Lakes High School#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports
click orlando

More storms in Central Florida but changes on the way

ORLANO, Fla. – Expect high rain chances Tuesday across Central Florida, with gradual changes over the next few days. River flood warnings have been put into effect for Lake and Volusia Counties until further notice. Rain chances stand at 60% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Citrus County Chronicle

Business continues after mall closing

When the Crystal River Mall closed, some of the businesses closed also. But Linda Sojka and her business partner, Terri Norton, thought they had a good thing with their RSVP Market and didn’t want to give it up.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee County park in disrepair

Weekends mean baseball at Braden River Park, but parents say the facilities have have been declining for a while. Now, Manatee County says issues with loose bases, electrical systems, and more are underway.
fox13news.com

University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker

TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
wild941.com

Tampa Area Woman Who Won $1M Has Been Identified

Congratulations Paula Azbill who won $1M on a scratch-off ticket. Azbill lives in Lutz but purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. The 7-Eleven is located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue. Azbill chose to take her winnings in a one time lump sum of $820,000. The store is going to get a $2K bonus commission for selling the wining ticket. Now what game did she play? She played “500X The Cash,” which is a ticket that many people have been winning on. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. I’m a little upset because I have never won over $50 and that’s how much the ticket cost. What’s the most you have won on a scratch off ticket? Drop how much in the comments!
TAMPA, FL
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

322
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy