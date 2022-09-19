Oregon, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Oregon.
The Springfield High School - Holland volleyball team will have a game with Clay High School on September 19, 2022, 13:45:00.
Springfield High School - Holland
Clay High School
September 19, 2022
13:45:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball
The Springfield High School - Holland volleyball team will have a game with Clay High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Springfield High School - Holland
Clay High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Springfield High School - Holland volleyball team will have a game with Clay High School on September 19, 2022, 16:00:00.
Springfield High School - Holland
Clay High School
September 19, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
