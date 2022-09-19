Wakefield, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Wakefield.
The North Kingstown High School volleyball team will have a game with Prout School on September 19, 2022, 13:45:00.
North Kingstown High School
Prout School
September 19, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The North Kingstown High School volleyball team will have a game with Prout School on September 19, 2022, 15:30:00.
North Kingstown High School
Prout School
September 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
