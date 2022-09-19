ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossford, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Rossford.

The Toledo Central Catholic volleyball team will have a game with Rossford Jr Sr High School on September 19, 2022, 13:45:00.

Toledo Central Catholic
Rossford Jr Sr High School
September 19, 2022
13:45:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball

The Toledo Central Catholic volleyball team will have a game with Rossford Jr Sr High School on September 19, 2022, 16:30:00.

Toledo Central Catholic
Rossford Jr Sr High School
September 19, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

