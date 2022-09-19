ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jericho, VT

Jericho, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Jericho.

The Lyndon Institute volleyball team will have a game with Mount Mansfield Union High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Lyndon Institute
Mount Mansfield Union High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Barton Chronicle

Irasburg farm earns land trust award

IRASBURG — In the heart of the village of Irasburg — but virtually invisible from the road — is a thriving sustainable farm, Triple J Pastures. One of its owners, first generation farmer Jennifer Rodriguez, recently won the 2022 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award from the Vermont Land Trust.
IRASBURG, VT
VTDigger

Gifford lands long-time local cardiologist

CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., September 20, 2022— After a highly successful career at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, cardiologist Bruce Andrus, MD, MS, FACC, FASE is joining Gifford on a full-time basis. Dr. Andrus is looking forward to focusing on rural cardiology and being embedded in the Gifford community.
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

Burlington beach closed following accidental discharge

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Leddy Park Beach was closed to recreation on Wednesday. It’s not because of blue-green algae but because of a potential flammable carcinogen the city says was inadvertently released into a tributary north of the beach. The city says there was an accidental discharge...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Driver cited for driving 111 mph in Bethel

BETHEL, Vt. — A teen driver was cited after he was caught driving more than forty miles per hour over the speed limit on Wednesday. Vermont State Police said Sean Kelly, 19, of Sharon, was driving Interstate 89 south in Bethel on Thursday around 2:49 p.m. when a trooper caught him going 111 mph in a 65 mph speed zone.
BETHEL, VT
compassvermont.com

Vermont Fish and Wildlife to Open Shooting Range for Hunters

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced that its Walter Cabell Shooting Range will be open for hunters on Saturday, October 8. The range, which is located at 1051 Buck Lake Road in Woodbury, Vermont, will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Walter Cabell Shooting Range...
WOODBURY, VT
WCAX

Lake Placid to lose power for transmission line replacement

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - A planned power outage will leave Lake Placid residents in the dark overnight Tuesday. National Grid says the outage will start Tuesday at 9 p.m. and will last until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The power interruption will allow the utility to replace a transmission line...
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

Man who mistook fellow hunter for a bear charged in shooting incident

HUNTINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man who shot a fellow hunter after he mistook him for a bear has been charged with aggravated assault and negligent use of a gun. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, shot James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax, while the two were out hunting on private land in the town of Huntington earlier this month.
HUNTINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Motorcycle crash in Randolph

RANDOLPH — A motorcycle crash took place in Randolph yesterday. Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded at around 1:00 p.m. to Vermont Route 14 after the crash was reported. According to the report, Mariah Mears, 29, was operating her 2022 Harley Davidson north when she lost control of the...
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

Police no longer sure who stabbed who in Burlington park incident

Saving the state money and preventing waste, fraud and abuse: those are the goals of the Vermont state auditor’s office. Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses. Updated: 4 hours ago. The city of Plattsburgh is teaming up with New York’s Office of Cannabis Management for an information...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.
COLCHESTER, VT
vtcynic.com

UVM needs to bring back COVID-19 housing

As a warm welcome to my first week at UVM, my floor was overcome with an upsurge in COVID-19. Not only did eight people on my floor alone test positive, but COVID-19 was rapidly spreading throughout the halls of my dorm complex, Wing/Davis/Wilks. Nobody knew what to do. As soon...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police try to ID Randolph robbery suspect

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a robbery in Randolph. Vermont State Police were called to the Barn Convenience Store on Route 66 at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday. They say a man threatened the clerk there and stole cash. No...
RANDOLPH, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police say St. Albans man behind UVM thefts

Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Police said a St. Albans man has been identified as a suspect in several thefts and attempted thefts on campus. On September 6, campus police approached Zachariah Parker, 42, as he was cutting the lock off a student’s bike. When questioned, Parker gave a false name to officers. Police also found tools and car keys in Parker’s possession that were allegedly stolen in Franklin County.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
Community Policy