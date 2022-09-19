ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Clinton, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Clinton.

The Wallace- Rose Hill High School volleyball team will have a game with Clinton High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Wallace- Rose Hill High School
Clinton High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Wallace High School volleyball team will have a game with Clinton High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Wallace High School
Clinton High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

