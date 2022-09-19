Lexington, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Lexington.
The Salisbury High School volleyball team will have a game with North Davidson High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Salisbury High School
North Davidson High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The West Forsyth High School volleyball team will have a game with Central Davidson High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
West Forsyth High School
Central Davidson High School
September 19, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Salisbury High School volleyball team will have a game with North Davidson High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Salisbury High School
North Davidson High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The West Forsyth High School volleyball team will have a game with Central Davidson High School on September 19, 2022, 15:30:00.
West Forsyth High School
Central Davidson High School
September 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
