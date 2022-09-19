ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Lexington, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Lexington.

The Salisbury High School volleyball team will have a game with North Davidson High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Salisbury High School
North Davidson High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The West Forsyth High School volleyball team will have a game with Central Davidson High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

West Forsyth High School
Central Davidson High School
September 19, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Salisbury High School volleyball team will have a game with North Davidson High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Salisbury High School
North Davidson High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The West Forsyth High School volleyball team will have a game with Central Davidson High School on September 19, 2022, 15:30:00.

West Forsyth High School
Central Davidson High School
September 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster

BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Sports
Lexington, NC
Sports
Salisbury, NC
Education
Lexington, NC
Education
City
Lexington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports
WXII 12

Kernersville shooting leaves one in recovery

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man is recovering from his injuries after being shot in Kernersville. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Kernersville police said two men got into an argument on East Bodenhamer Street. During that argument, Kernersville police said, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in shooting in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was killed in a shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road on Sunday, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to Old Wilkesboro Road after hearing reports about a shooting shortly before 1 a.m. At the scene, police said they found 27-year-old...
SALISBURY, NC
alamancenews.com

Avoid Court Square in Graham in middle of Sat., Mon. nights

The milling and paving of the Main Street area in Graham is now concentrated around the Historic Court House and Court Square in downtown Graham. Cars will be detoured around the area where both NC 49 and NC 87 run through the area. Tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00...
GRAHAM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead After Early Morning Shooting In Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was shot dead early Sunday morning on Old Wilkesboro Road. On September 18th, just before 1 a.m., police were sent to a shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road. Officers found Auburn Clement, 27, shot. First responders tried...
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man wins $1 million lottery prize

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man changed his life with a lucky $10 ticket. Quinnon Brunson bought a $10 NC Education Lottery ticket and won a $1 million prize. Brunson bought his 50X The Cash ticket from the Alamance Food Mart on Alamance Church Road. He redeemed his ticket...
GREENSBORO, NC
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

326
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy