Statesville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Statesville.
The East Lincoln High School volleyball team will have a game with West Iredell High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
East Lincoln High School
West Iredell High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Fred T. Foard High School volleyball team will have a game with Statesville High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Fred T. Foard High School
Statesville High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The East Lincoln High School volleyball team will have a game with West Iredell High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
East Lincoln High School
West Iredell High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
