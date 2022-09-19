Coral Springs, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

After a Covid-imposed hiatus, Fall Craft Shows are coming back to Coral Springs for another season. “Everyone is very excited to present these shows again. The crafters have been creating for the past two years, so there will be plenty to see,” said Stephanie Kraft, Chair of St. Elizabeth’s Craft Show and publicity chair of Coral Springs Craft Guild and Southern Handcraft Shows.
In front of a room packed with Heron Bay residents and an audience that extended outside of the city commission chambers, the Parkland City Commission held their final vote on purchasing 65 acres of the former Heron Bay Golf Course. At their Wednesday meeting, the city commission voted 4-1 to...
Deerfield Beach – Broward Schools officials have heeded the wishes of Deerfield Park Elementary School parents and approved the assignment of Donna Rucker as the school’s new principal. Rucker’s appointment was accepted by the school board Tuesday. She began her new job Wednesday, returning to the school where...
A vacant lot will soon be transformed into Boca Raton's newest waterfront park, created to preserve history and showcase the city's natural beauty. The permitting process for Ocean Strand Park, 14 acres of land between Spanish River Blvd. and Palmetto Park Road, was completed in September. The spectacular plans for the park that stretches from the beach to the intracoastal waterway, include hiking and biking paths, benches and picnic tables and a kayak launch.
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A vicious beatdown that took place on a South Florida school campus was caught on camera, and now a mother, who just moved here with her son from Venezuela about 8 months ago is demanding answers. They told Local 10 News reporter Christian De La...
On Tuesday, former Coral Springs Charter basketball star Emily Williams was named Head Coach of the Panthers girls basketball team. A 2014 graduate from CSC, Williams received First Team All-County honors, Broward County 4A Player of the Year, and led CSC to the State Final 4 in her Junior season. She earned All-County honors her senior season before winning the MVP award in the Broward vs. Dade County All-Star Game.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
No. 1 - Activity in the tropics could have a major impact on South Florida in the coming days with an area in the Caribbean possibly moving closer. Invest-98L has an 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression and will likely become Hermine as the next named system. NHC forecasters said it will likely become a tropical depression within the next couple days as it moves west northwestward across the southern Windward Islands. Models are very consistent over the next five days, taking this developing storm across the Caribbean toward the southwestern coast of Cuba. It is way too soon to know what this system wants to do, but all of South Florida will need to monitor it in the coming days. After that, models are not in good agreement currently as they are showing a range of options from a storm heading toward Texas to a storm very close to Key West.
Most of you have heard about Fort Lauderdale’s famous dive tower by now. But the 27-meter platform — the tallest in the western hemisphere at nearly nine stories — is just part of the big news. Last week, the city reopened the pools at its Aquatic Center, recently renovated to the tune of $47 million. It was a long wait. The pools — just south of East Las Olas Boulevard and a block from the ...
For a lively event with international flair, flavors and rhythm, Brazilian Festival in Fort Lauderdale features food vendors, rides and plenty of live entertainment. The event includes a parade with percussion and Samba dancers, art displays and a kids’ zone. An emphasis on protecting the Amazon forest and environmental responsibility is part of the festivities.
A new Starbucks with a drive-through is being planned for a vacant portion of property located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its affiliate 3885 N. Federal, LLC. The project is currently going through the City’s review process.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a Broward County business after hours. He used a rock to smash through a window of the Sea Salt Fish Market in Fort Lauderdale on Monday at approximately 3 a.m. Surveillance video then captured the man, who...
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
