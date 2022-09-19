ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Head, MD

Indian Head, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Indian Head.

The Northern High School volleyball team will have a game with Henry E Lackey High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Northern High School
Henry E Lackey High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Northern High School volleyball team will have a game with Henry E Lackey High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Northern High School
Henry E Lackey High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Fredericksburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The King George High School football team will have a game with James Monroe High School on September 21, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Bay Net

Great Mills School Placed On Lockdown

GREAT MILLS, Md. – At 1:35 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following notice:. “Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a large disturbance/fight. The situation is contained and there are multiple Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene. Parents and guardians are asked not to respond to the school at this time.”
GREAT MILLS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Indian Head, MD
Bay Net

Two Students Charged After Threats At Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Leonardtown High School for threats being made between two students. A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement to thebaynet.com:. “Cpl. Jaime Davis, School Resource Officer, was...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School students go ‘buy’ the book with new vending machine

Students at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School are encouraged to visit the vending machine in the office. It doesn’t take change; there’s no card reader. For that matter, it isn’t stocked with chips or sweets. Instead, the machine’s contents are meant to nourish a child’s mind, not serve up empty calories. The vending machine housed […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Indian#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports#The Northern High School
WMDT.com

Fire destroys Talbot Co. home

WYE MILLS, Md. – Maryland State Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Wye Mills home early Wednesday morning. At around 4:15 a.m., firefighters responded to 28796 Dolvin Circle for a reported house fire. A total of 50 firefighters responded to the 1-alarm with Tanker Force fire, which took nearly three hours to control.
WYE MILLS, MD
Inside Nova

Hoax active shooter call sends Culpeper schools into lockdown

All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School. "There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read. Town of Culpeper...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 9/13/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Suboxone, belonging to Jolie Margaret Allen, 44 of Lexington Park, MD and suspected Marijuana, belonging to Shyanne Monique Allen, 25 of Lexington Park, MD. J. Allen was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDOT SHA Set To Begin Md 228 Intersection Improvements In Charles County

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $1.5 million safety and access improvement project at the MD 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County. Preliminary work began this week, and the project is expected to be complete in December. Crews will work […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
PWLiving

Piney Point Lighthouse, Piney Point, Maryland

The Chesapeake Bay region has many coves and rivers that feed into its waters. Among those is the Potomac River, which divides the states of Maryland and Virginia. Along both sides of the river are many rivers and creeks that flow into it, and many of the early settlers arrived by boats to settle among these waterways. As time went on, lighthouses were built to help boats and ships navigate the waters to avoid running aground. One of these lighthouses was built in 1936 on Piney Point on the Maryland side of the Potomac River.
PINEY POINT, MD
macaronikid.com

🍁 Fall Festivals This Weekend: September 24-25

Welcome to official fall, and bring on the fall festival season! Whatever strikes your fancy, there's a fall festival for you this weekend, all right here in Anne Arundel County. Be sure keep following us here at MacKID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie. We'll be keeping you updated throughout the season of...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

326
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy