ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Hershey.

The Shippensburg Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Milton Hershey School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Shippensburg Area High School
Milton Hershey School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Shippensburg Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Milton Hershey School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Shippensburg Area High School
Milton Hershey School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed

First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of Wayne Edmonds - the first Black football player to play for Notre Dame. Edmonds was a Western Pennsylvania-native and lived in Harrisburg for the past several decades. He attended Notre Dame in 1952 and always said he wasn't intimidated that he was the team's first Black player. Edmonds was 88-years-old.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Cumberland Valley handles Red Land on senior night

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley boys soccer still hasn’t lost this season. They were 4-0-1 coming into senior night against Red Land Tuesday and the Eagles seniors weren’t about to take their first loss on their big night. Early in the first half Jake Miller was off the bench and into the net before […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Education#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports#Sports
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #5

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain (2-2) @ Southern Lehigh (3-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saucon Valley (2-2) @ Pottsville Area (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (3-1) @ Lehighton (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Salisbury Township (0-4)...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Harrisburg, PA — 15 Top Places!

Brunch is so many things, but boring is not one of them. It can be fun, it can be comforting, and it can be commemorative. Brunch, especially Sunday brunch, is a tradition in Harrisburg. It’s a delicious way to start the day, with its culinary innovation, generous portions, Instagram-worthy presentation,...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Charges filed in Pennsylvania high school football team hazing incident

Ten Middletown Area High School students have been charged in connection to hazing allegations by members of the school's football team. The Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said police determined that three students were sexually assaulted in the turf room on Aug. 11 when the students were alone. The incident was captured on video and posted online.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, PA
City
Shippensburg, PA
City
Hershey, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Milton, PA
Sports
Milton, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Hershey, PA
Sports
abc27.com

Former Middletown football players charged after hazing investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Ten former Middletown football players are facing charges after a hazing investigation found three students were sexually assaulted during an August 11 practice, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office. The District Attorney’s office says police determined that over a period of approximately...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

Mark Mason resigns as manager of York Revolution

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — After nine seasons managing the York Revolution, Mark Mason is calling it quits. The team announced the resignation on Thursday. Mason served four years as the team's pitching coach before taking over as manager. “It's been an honor and privilege to serve first as the...
YORK, PA
harrisburgmagazine.com

Yak N Yeti $25 Gift Card

Yak N Yeti is located at 49 W High St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Shipping is $4 per order. If you want to pick them up, they must be picked up at Harrisburg Magazine, 4309 Linglestown Rd, #115, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Please call to confirm before picking up. Our phone number is (717) 233-0109.
CARLISLE, PA
975thefanatic.com

2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America

Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

326
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy