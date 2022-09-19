ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

Monroe, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Monroe.

The Cuthbertson High School volleyball team will have a game with Union Academy Charter School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Cuthbertson High School
Union Academy Charter School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Cuthbertson High School volleyball team will have a game with Union Academy Charter School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Cuthbertson High School
Union Academy Charter School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

