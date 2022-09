New Bern, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fish kills have been reported in Sneads Ferry in the past week. The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch says that the first one was on Sept. 13th, when a citizen reported seeing dead fish of all sizes in Everett Lake, in the Chadwick Stores neighborhood of the community. The neighborhood is found along the Fullard Creek at the mouth of the New River.

